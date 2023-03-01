Refresh / Auto Refresh
Stock Market Live: Sensex up 150pts, Nifty above 17,350 in pre-open trade
Stock market live updates: As of 8:02 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,380 levels, suggesting a flat start at the bourses
Domestic markets are likely to edge lower on Wednesday, amid muted global cues. As of 8:02 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,380 levels, suggesting a flat start at the bourses.
Globally, the US markets were subdued overnight as Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices lowered up to 0.7 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, fell in tandem this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200, Shanghai Composite, and Hang Seng indices dropping up to 0.8 per cent.READ LESS
In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed up to 1 per cent to $83 per barrel, and $77 per barrel, respectively.
Back home, shares of Bharti Airtel will be tracked as the company plans to hike tariffs across all plans this year.
Besides, shares of Axis Bank will be under investors' radar as it completes acquisition of Citibank India's consumer business.
