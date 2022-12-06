- Will RBI policy and Gujarat polls sway markets?
- What are participatory notes?
- Sensex slips nearly 34 points on profit taking in oil, auto stocks
- IT sector may be ripe for cherry picking; analysts more positive on Infosys
- Cash turnover up 17% in Nov: In buoyant mkt, trading volume sees recovery
- Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Chinese equities as country eases Covid curbs
- Rupee skids 48 paise as corporates, oil firms rush to buy dollars
- JK Lakshmi Cement extends rally, up 27% in 9 days; stock nears record high
- Metal index gains over 1% as China eases Covid-19 rules; Hindalco up 4%
MARKET LIVE: Weak open likely for Sensex, Nifty as global stocks decline
Stock market updates: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were 70-odd points lower at 18,750 levels
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Markets Sensex Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices may open lower on Tuesday as global stocks decline on fears of continued rate hikes by the US Fed.
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were 70-odd points lower at 18,750 levels.
US stocks slumped overnight as a strong ISM services activity reading for November, at 56.5 per cent vs an estimate of 53.7 per cent, fueled fears that the US Fed may continue monetary tightening even amid risks of a large economic cost.
The Dow slipped 1.4 per cent, the S&P 500 1.79 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.93 per cent.
In Asia too, the Hang Seng index fell 0.48 per cent in early trade this morning. The Shanghai Composite in mainland China, and Strait times slipped up to 0.4 per cent. Nikkei held marginal gains.
Besides, investors will track the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision today. It is expected to deliver a 25 bps rate hike.
Back home, market action will also be guided by election exit poll results across Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Check here
Among stocks, Bajaj Consumer will be in focus as its board will consider a share buyback proposal on December 9.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More