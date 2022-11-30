JUST IN
Key support for MCX Crude Oil near Rs 6,200; Natural Gas may consolidate
After the runaway rally, analysts say shift from PSBs to private peers

Private sector banks' outlook is brighter on a relative basis, and the players will outperform benchmark indices from a 6-12 months' perspective, analysts say

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Investors should start partially booking profit in shares of public sector banks (PSBs), as state-owned lenders could see margin concerns in the coming quarters, analysts suggest.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 11:54 IST

