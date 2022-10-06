MARKET LIVE: Sensex surges 300pts, Nifty above 17,350; Infy, HCL Tech up 1%

- Small portfolio investors cold to India's inclusion in global bond indices
Stock market live updates: The broader markets, too, traded on a firm note as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 rose up to 0.9 per cent.
Opening Bell
Domestic equity markets opened higher in Thursday's trade amid mixed global cues and strong foreign flows.
Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 100 points to trade above 17,400 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 450 points to trade at 58,538 levels.
The broader markets, too, traded on a firm note as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 rose up to 0.9 per cent.
All sectors swimmed in a sea of green. Nifty Media, Nifty Realty, Nifty IT, and Nifty Metal indices gained the most, in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent.
While L&T, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, contributed to the gains in benchmark indices; Bajaj Finance, HDFC Twins, HUL, weighed the indices down.
Among individual stocks, shares of SpiceJet advanced over 6 per cent after the Centre allowed the airline to avail loan up to Rs 1,500 crore under ECLGS scheme.
