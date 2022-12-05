- MARKET LIVE: Positive open likely for Sensex, Nifty; Asian stocks advance
- Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Oil India, Hatsun Agro, Inox Green, Indus Towers
- Will RBI play spoilsport or cheer the bull party?
- Street Signs: Likely shift to broader market, PVC pipe firms to gain & more
- Average SIP ticket size shrinks 23% in over 3 years despite rising inflows
- ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund: An outperformer in hybrid category
- Listed real estate majors home in on market-share gains, price hikes
- FPIs turn net buyers in November, invest Rs 36,329 cr in equities
- Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms climb Rs 1.15 trn; RIL biggest winner
- NSE launches new Nifty Bharat Bond Index: Check details here
MARKET LIVE: Positive open likely for Sensex, Nifty; Asian stocks advance
Stock market updates: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were 50-odd points higher at 18,860 levels
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Markets Sensex Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty are looking to start higher on Monday amid positive moves across their Asian peers.
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were 50-odd points higher at 18,860 levels.
In Asia this morning, the Hang Seng index rose 3 per cent to lead gains after virus testing rules were eased in some Chinese cities. Shanghai Composite was up 1 per cent, Nikkei 0.14 per cent and Strait times 0.4 per cent.
In the US on Friday, the markets had reversed all losses to close on a tepid note. The Dow ended up just 0.1 per cent. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1 per cent and Nasdaq 0.2 per cent.
Back home, the Street will track services PMI data for India as well as the US today.
Besides, the OPEC+ on Sunday decided to stick to its existing policy of reducing oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November until 2023-end.
Brent crude futures were 2 per cent higher this morning at $87 per barrel level.
Among individual stocks, tyre companies such as MRF, CEAT, Apollo Tyres will be in focus as the NCLAT has set aside a Rs 1,788 cr CCI penalty these firms for indulging in cartelisation, asking that the penalty be reviewed.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More