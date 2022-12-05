JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Positive open likely for Sensex, Nifty; Asian stocks advance

Stock market updates: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were 50-odd points higher at 18,860 levels

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Markets Sensex Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

sensex
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty are looking to start higher on Monday amid positive moves across their Asian peers. 

At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were 50-odd points higher at 18,860 levels.

In Asia this morning, the Hang Seng index rose 3 per cent to lead gains after virus testing rules were eased in some Chinese cities. Shanghai Composite was up 1 per cent, Nikkei 0.14 per cent and Strait times 0.4 per cent.

In the US on Friday, the markets had reversed all losses to close on a tepid note. The Dow ended up just 0.1 per cent. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1 per cent and Nasdaq 0.2 per cent.

Back home, the Street will track services PMI data for India as well as the US today. 

Besides, the OPEC+ on Sunday decided to stick to its existing policy of reducing oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November until 2023-end.

Brent crude futures were 2 per cent higher this morning at $87 per barrel level.

Among individual stocks, tyre companies such as MRF, CEAT, Apollo Tyres will be in focus as the NCLAT has set aside a Rs 1,788 cr CCI penalty these firms for indulging in cartelisation, asking that the penalty be reviewed.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh