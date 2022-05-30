- Stocks to watch: RIL, Adani Green, Tata Motors, M&M, Delhivery, LIC, ONGC
- Sensex, Nifty could witness biggest May decline since 2012. What next?
- What is the difference between Embedded Value and Enterprise Value?
- Investing in mid-, small-cap funds? Investors must tread with caution
- 77% of 273 PMS schemes outshone the Nifty50 in April, shows data
- Street signs: 16,000 key support for Nifty, FPI sell-off continues & more
- Near-term outlook prescription for diagnostic firms looks fragile
- Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 trn in m-cap; HDFC Bank lead gainer
- Macro data, global cues to dictate market trend this week: Analysts
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start; Brent hits $120/barrel
Stock market LIVE updates: Jubilant Foods, Aurobindo Pharma, Campus Activewear, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Coffee Day Enterprises are due to announce their Q4 results today
That said, a sharp rally in commodity market, with Brent crude above $120/barrel-mark may limit upside.
Q4 results on May 30: Jubilant Foods, Aurobindo Pharma, Campus Activewear, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Coffee Day Enterprises, LT Foods (Daawat), DCM Shriram Industries, Delhivery, Dhampure Sugar, Dhani Services, Dish TV, Dixon Technologies, Dredging Corp, Eureka Forbes, Jindal Steel, Mawana Sugar, Mcleod Russel, Medplus Health, Natco Pharma, Navkar Corp, NBCC (India), Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Radico Khaitan are among the notable names slated to announce their results today. READ OTHER STOCKS IN NEWS HERE
New Listing
The equity shares of Ethos Limited shall be listed later today. According to analysts, Ethos shares may list in the range of Rs 870 to Rs 900 apiece on Indian bourses, as against the issue price of Rs 878 per share.
Global markets
Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Monday morning trade as investors look ahead to major economic data releases later in the week.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.74 per cent, the Topix index traded 1.47 per cent higher, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.94 per cent, and in mainland China, the Shanghai Composite edged about 0.2 per cent higher while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.355 per cent.
US jobs data is expected Friday. Markets in the US are closed on Monday for a holiday.
