MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints positive start on mixed global cues, up 70pts

Stock market live updates: At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,127 levels, up 72-odd points

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Domestic markets are likely to start on a positive note despite weak global cues and higher crude oil prices. At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,127 levels, up 72-odd points.

Globally, the US markets fell for the fourth consecutive day overnight ahead of the October jobs report. Dow Jones slipped 0.4 per cent, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite indices declined up to 1 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, traded mixed. While Nikkei 225, Kospi, and Kosdaq shed up to 2 per cent; Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices climbed up to 2 per cent.

On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude rose 0.03 per cent at $94 per barrel, whereas, WTI Crude was fractionally higher at $88 per barrel.

Back home, companies will continue to deliver the July-September quarter (Q2FY23) results. Titan, Cipla, Britannia Industries, Marico, Interglobe Aviation, and GAIL will report Q2FY23 results today.

Among individual stocks, shares of Adani Enterprises will be closely tracked after the company’s consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 461 crore in Q2FY23.

