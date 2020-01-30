Stock recommendation from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy L&T, Tata Motors

BUY | CMP: Rs 1,365.70 | TARGET: Rs 1,500 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,300

The stock has slowly and steadily picked up momentum and has given a breakout above 1,360 levels to imply strength. This has improved the bias with potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has also maintained the uptrend and is indicating strength for further positive movement. With good volume participation witnessed, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 1,500, keeping the stop loss near Rs 1,300 levels.

BUY | CMP: Rs 188.05 | TARGET: Rs 205-210 | STOP LOSS: Rs 175

The stock has indicated a positive bullish candle pattern on the daily charts to signify strength and potential to carry on the momentum further in the coming days. The RSI has shown a trend reversal from the highly oversold zone to signal a buy and has maintained a positive bias. With good volume activity seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 205 -210 keeping the stop loss of Rs 175.