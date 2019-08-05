Stocks in focus: DHFL, Sun Pharma, IBREL, ITC, Bombay Dyeing, Tata Power

At 08:35 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 76.50 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 10,938.50, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's trading session -

Indiabulls Real Estate: The proposed stake-purchase deal between Embassy Property Developments and Indiabulls Real Estate (IBREL) may be called off, said a Business Standard report. READ MORE

DHFL: Deloitte has quit as the auditor of cash-strapped DHFL, said a PTI report citing sources. Cash-strapped DHFL sits on a debt pile of Rs 90,000 crore and has defaulted on its various repayment obligations in a serial manner in the recent past.

Sun Pharma: Drug major Sun Pharma on Saturday said it is discontinuing operations at two clinical pharmacology units in Vadodara (Gujarat) to bring in efficiencies in cost and processes.

IndiGo: regulator Sebi is scanning InterGlobe Aviation Ltd’s shareholders’ agreement (SHA) to check for any violation of the rights of minority investors and individual shareholders, Mint reported.

Results impact

ITC: FMCG major ITC on Friday reported a 12.69 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,436.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019. Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 12,532.31 crore as against Rs 11,745.68 crore in the corresponding period a year ago

JK Cement: Profit jumps to Rs 153.8 crore versus Rs 49.3 crore, revenue rises 19 percent to Rs 1,328 crore versus Rs 1,115.6 crore YoY.

J&K Bank: State-run Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Saturday reported a 58 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 21.87 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20 due to a rise in provisions for bad loans.

LIC Housing Finance Saturday posted a 7.39 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 609.13 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019. Total Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,815.57 crore for the first quarter as against Rs 4,068.93 crore in the year-ago period

Bata India: Bata reported revenue growth of 10.6 per cent YoY to Rs 882.1 crore while adjusted PAT for the quarter rose 24.3 per cent YoY to Rs 102.7 crore. Reported PAT stood at Rs 100.7 crore.

Gati: Revenues for Q1FY20 remained flat YoY at Rs 458 crore while EBITDA margins declined 17 bps to 4.6 per cent. Subsequently, PAT de-grew 83 per cent to Rs 1 crore.

Elgi Equipments: Net profit of Elgi Equipments declined 8.10% to Rs 17.01 crore while sales rose 12.86% to Rs 466.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 413.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Nestle: FMCG major Nestle India on Friday reported an increase of 10.83 per cent in net profit to Rs 437.84 crore for the second quarter ended June 2019, led by sales and volume growth.

Results today: As many as 100 companies, including the likes of Bombay Dyeing, SRF, Tata Power, and Torrent Power are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.