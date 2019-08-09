Stocks in focus: SpiceJet, Britannia, DHFL, Voda Idea, Hexaware, Coffee Day

At 08:45 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 5 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 11,066, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: As many as 249 companies, including Spicejet, Britannia Industries, MRF, BHEL, BPCL, GAIL (India), Hindalco and Cadila Healthcare, are scheduled to declare their June quarter results today.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The company has decided to sell the group’s 90-acre technology park in Bengaluru to reduce CDEL’s debt burden, said a Mint report. This apart, the company has appointed EY as auditor will soon choose strategic advisor.

YES Bank: The lender on Thursday announced opening of the qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue at a floor price of Rs 87.9 per equity share. The capital raising committee of the bank's board of directors on Thursday authorised the opening of the issue, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Hexaware: The company's net sales stood at Rs 1,308.34 crore in June 2019, up 15.1 per cent from Rs. 1,136.73 crore in June 2018. Quarterly net profit at Rs 151.35 crore in June 2019, down 1.45 per cent from Rs 153.57 crore in June 2018.

DHFL: Crisis-hit Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) has informed the stock exchanges that it may not be able to repay due in the near future as the firm is in talks with lenders on the resolution plan they have submitted.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital on Thursday said its joint auditors have confirmed that there are "no violations" as alleged by the firm's previous auditor Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PWC).

Vodafone Idea: Credit rating agency Care has downgraded Vodafone Idea to Care A with negative outlook on account of weak financial performance.





Mahanagar Gas' net profit rose 32.66 per cent to Rs 170.24 crore on 22.55 per cent rise in total income at Rs 777.83 crore for June quarter.

Page Industries: The company's net profit fell 11.07 per cent to Rs 110.67 crore on 2.19 per cent rise in total income to Rs 840.46 crore.

Nalco: State-owned National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) has entered into a pact with Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) to incorporate a joint venture to set up high-end aluminium alloy plant.

NBCC (India)'s consolidated net profit slipped 37.9 per cent YoY to Rs 51.46 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.