Stocks to watch: Adani Green, Tata Motors, M&M, Zomato, JSPL, Bharat Forge

today: The Indian equity are likely to edge lower in Thursday’s trade amid weak global cues. At 7:30 am, the SGX quoted 18,128 levels, down 29-odd points.



Globally, the US were choppy overnight as investors track mid-term election results and inflation data. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite slipped up to 2 per cent.



Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, were mixed as Nikkei 225, Topix, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices lost up to 1 per cent.



Meanwhile, back home, here’s a list of stocks that may see action in Thursday’s trade:



Q2 results: Adani Green Energy, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Page Industries, Zomato, Trent, Jindal Steel & Power, Indian Hotels Company, Container Corporation of India, NHPC, SAIL, Gujarat Gas, among many others will report the July-September (Q2FY23) quarter results on Thursday, November 10.



Tata Motors: The automaker's net loss narrowed to Rs 944.6 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 4,441 crore, in the year-ago period, with strong operating and top line performance. Revenue from operations, meanwhile, grew 90 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 79,611 crore in Q2 and EBITDA climbed 35.4 percent YoY to Rs 5,572 crore. The company also plans to delist its American Depositary shares from The New York Stock Exchange. READ MORE

Pidilite Industries: The company posted 11.3 percent YoY decline in consolidated profit to Rs 332.4 crore for Q2FY23, dented by weak operating performance. Revenue, however, surged 14.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,011.2 crore in Q2FY23, whereas, EBITDA fell 9.1 percent to Rs 500 crore. READ MORE

M&M: The company inked pact with three electric vehicle infrastructure partners -- Jio-bp, Statiq, and Charge+Zone, in order to offer charging solutions for its upcoming range of passenger electric vehicles. Recently, the company unveiled its first all-electric SUV – XUV400. The company also plans to unveil a range of new electric vehicles over the next few years. READ MORE

Tata Power: The company’s subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy received 'Letter of Award' from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation (MSEDCL) to set up 150 megawatt (MW) solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra. The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the PPA execution date. READ MORE

Piramal Enterprises: The company posted consolidated loss of Rs 1,536.4 crore in Q2FY23 due to impairment on financial instruments, net loss on fair value changes, and higher other expenses. Revenue, however, surged 20.3 percent YoY to Rs 1,893.7 crore in the recently concluded quarter. READ MORE

Barbeque Nation: The restaurant chain more than doubled its consolidated net profit to Rs 7.09 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 2.9 crore in Q2FY22, as easing of pandemic induced curbs drove higher dine-ins. Revenue from operations, meanwhile, was 40.3 per cent higher to Rs 310 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 221 crore, in the year-ago period.



Happiest Minds: The company tied up with Singapore-based ESG solution provider CredQuant for BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance) customers. With this collaboration, CredQuant will help BFSI customers to address ESG screening, ESG rating models, sustainability disclosures & reporting, impact reporting and carbon footprint.



Narayana Hrudayalaya: The healthcare service provider clocked 70 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit to Rs 168.8 in Q2FY23, led by healthy operating performance and higher top line. Consolidated revenue from operations, meanwhile, grew by 21.4 percent to Rs 1,141.5 crore.



Interglobe Aviation: The airline operator will commence commercial flights from newly constructed Donyi Polo airport, Arunachal Pradesh’s first civil airport, from November 28. The company said that this is in-line with the carrier’s vision to enhance connectivity in the Northeast.



Gujarat Pipavav Port: The company recorded 58.5 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit to Rs 72.1 crore in Q2FY23, whereas, revenues grew 16.7 percent YoY to Rs 227.3 crore in the recently concluded quarter. However, margin fell 265 bps YoY to 53.23 percent in the recently concluded quarter.



Bharat Forge: The company’s subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems, bagged export order worth $155.5 million for 155 mm artillery guns from non-conflict zone. The company plans to execute the order within a three-year timeframe.



Stocks in F&O ban: Punjab National Bank (PNB) was the only stock banned in the F&O ban period on Thursday, November 10.