Stocks to watch: Adani Green, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Majesco, JSW Energy

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 0.18 per cent lower at 14,720, indicating a tepid start for benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Adani Green Energy: The company has signed definitive agreements with the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global to acquire 100 per cent stake in a special purpose vehicle that owns 50 MW operating solar asset in Telangana.

Tata Motors: The company said Marc Llistosella will not be joining as its CEO and Managing Director as was communicated earlier. The auto major had last month announced that Llistosella would be joining as CEO and MD of the firm with effect from July 1 this year.

Future Retail: The Future Group moved the division bench of the Delhi High Court against the order directed to stay its deal with Reliance Industries.

Tata Power: Competition Commission of India said it has cleared Tata Power's proposed acquisition of 51 per cent stake in North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Ltd.

Power Grid: The company said it has signed a share purchase agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures to acquire 74 per cent stake in Jaypee POWERGRID for Rs 351.64 crore.

NTPC: The output of NTPC's Bongaigaon plant in Assam has crossed its installed capacity of 750 MW for the first time since the commissioning of all its units two years ago.

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL) has sold three-fourth of the gas from coal seams in Madhya Pradesh to an affiliate of the company at a price of just over $6 at current oil prices.

Srei Infra: Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd said its company secretary Sandeep Kumar Lakhotia has resigned. The move comes following the salary cap imposed on the company by its lenders amidst pandemic-induced stress on its business.

Voda Idea: Vodafone Idea admitted it has found an "inadvertent error" in the subscriber data for January 2021 reported to TRAI, and has now corrected and submitted revised information to the regulator. The statement by the company comes after TRAI subscriber data for January 2021 showed VIL's mobile net additions at 1.7 million, with a spike in UP (West) circle.

Prabhat Dairy: The company has received in-principle approval for the delisting offer from BSE and NSE. The bid for the delisting offer opens March 24 and will close on March 31.

Dredging Corp: Dredging Corporation of India on Friday said it has elevated D Subbarao as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Bharti Airtel: The company entered into an agreement for acquiring 17,43,560 shares (representing 7.48 percent of paid-up equity) in Sandhya Hydro Power Project Balargha, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), the telecom operator said in its BSE filing.

JSW Energy: The company’s subsidiary JSW Future Energy has received an order for a total Wind capacity of 450 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Bharat Dynamics: Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with the company for supply of Milan-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles to Indian Army at the cost of Rs 1,188 crore.

Majesco: Aurum Platz has made an open offer to public shareholders to acquire up to 26 per cent of the total equity in the company. The offer price of Rs 77 per share is at a premium of over 21 per cent to Friday's closing price.

Great Eastern Shipping: The company has signed a contract to buy a secondhand mid-sized gas carrier of about 35,188 cbm. The vessel is expected to join the company's fleet in Q1FY22.