Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, RIL, Just Dial, Bajaj Fin, Tata Motors, Telcos

The NSE Nifty is likely to start trade on a flat note given the mixed global cues, sustained selling by FIIs and high crude oil prices. As of 08:00 AM, the SGX Nifty January futures quoted at 18,140 as against the Nifty 50 previous close of 18,113.

In the primary market, AGS Transact Technologies IPO opens for subscription today in the price band of Rs 166 – Rs 175. The company plans to raise up to Rs 680 crore, by way of issue of 2.86 crore equity shares in lots of 85 shares each. The issue closes on 21 January.

Meanwhile, here are the top for trade today.

Earnings Watch: Aptech, Bajaj Auto, CCL Products, Ceat, Classic Filaments, DRC Systems, Garment Mantra Lifestyle, Orient Green Power Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, JSW Energy, JSW Ispat Special Products, Longview Tea Company, L&T Infotech, Mastek, NELCO, Oracle Financial Services, Rallis India, Saregama India, Sterlite Technologies, Syngene International, Tanfac Industries, Tata Communications, Tata Investment Corporation, Tejas Networks and TTL are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today.

(RIL): The Mukesh-Ambani led company has picked up a majority stake (around 54 per cent) in robotics start-up Addverb Technologies for $132 million (approx. Rs 984 crore) as the energy-to-telecom conglomerate looks to automate its businesses. Addverb has developed highly automated warehouses for RIL, Flipkart, HUL, Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, ITC, and Marico. READ MORE



Bajaj Finance: The NBFC reported a sharp 85 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,125 crore in the October-December quarter, beating Street estimates. Consolidated NII also jumped by 40 per cent to Rs 6,000 crore compared to Rs 4,296 crore in the corresponding period of last financial year. This was driven by healthy expansion in net interest margins and lower interest income reversal for the quarter. READ MORE



The company’s Q3FY22 net profit rose 33.7 per cent YoY to Rs 248.80 crore from Rs 186.10 crore in Q3FY21. Total income was up 19 per cent YoY at Rs 1,724.50 crore from Rs 1,449.50 crore.

Telecom stocks: Reliance Jio added 2.01 mn mobile subscribers in November, followed by Bharti Airtel which added 1.3 mn subscribers, as per the data released by TRAI. Vodafone Idea (Vi) continued to lose customers and in November its subscriber base shrank by 1.8 million. READ MORE



Just Dial: The company’s Q3 net profit plunged 61.2 per cent to Rs 19.40 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 when compared with Rs 49.94 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income was down 6.2 per cent YoY at Rs 187.44 crore.

Tata Elxsi: The company reported 39.5 per cent YoY jump in Q3 net at Rs 150.96 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 108.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2020. Total income grew 30.4 per cent YoY to Rs 641.92 crore.

Metro Brands: After reporting a strong increase in sales in the October-December quarter (Q3FY22), the footwear major has started to see the impact of the third wave on the number of people stepping in into its stores to buy shoes. “We're already seeing it impact traffic in our stores and subsequent consumption,” Nissan Joseph, CEO of Metro Brands told Business Standard. READ MORE



Ramkrishna Forgings: The company’s board has approved stock split in the ratio of 1:5, i.e. each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be sub-divided into five equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Max Healthcare Institute: India’s second-largest hospital chain operator, in its bid to increase capacity plans to invest $450 million over the next four years. READ MORE



Tata Motors: The company has announced on an average of 0.9 per cent increase in prices of passenger vehicles with effect from 19 January, in order to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs.

Nazara Technologies: The gaming and sports media company said it will acquire a 55 per cent stake in programmatic advertising and monetisation company Datawrkz for about Rs 124 crore.

ICICI Securities: The brokerage firm reported 42 per cent YoY growth in net at Rs 380 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company also posted a 52 per cent jump in revenue at Rs 942 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 620 crore for the three months ended December 2020, aided by strong all round performance across business segments.

Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Escorts, Granules India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea and SAIL are the stocks in the F&O ban period on Wednesday.