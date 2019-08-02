Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, SBI, HDFC, Talwalkars Healthclubs, ITC

At 08:42 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 67.50 points or 0.61 per cent lower at 10,949, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator posted a loss of staggering Rs 2,866 crore in the June quarter. However, revenue was up 2.8 per cent at Rs 15,345 crore.

State Bank of India: The country’s largest lender is scheduled to repor its June quarter numbers today. Analysts peg net profit at Rs 5,934.5 crore as compared to a net loss of Rs 4,875.9 crore in Q1FY19. READ MORE

HDFC: Analysts see the housing finance company report up to 50 per cent rise in the net profit (PAT) for the recently concluded quarter when it presents its June quarter results later in the day. READ MORE

Other Results today: ITC, Power Grid, GATI, BSE Limited, Exide Industries, Birla Corporation, Aditya Birla Capital, Vinyl Chemicals, Tata Communications, Dhampur Sugar Mills, HUDCO, Rico Auto Industries, Union Bank of India are among the other firms scheduled to declare their June quarter results today.

Raymond posted a loss of Rs 14.85 crore in Q1FY20 versus profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rises to Rs 1,435.12 crore.

Tata Power: Tata Power’s consolidated net profit declined by 86 per cent to Rs 230.80 crore in the quarter ended June 30 (Q1), due to exceptional gains in the same quarter of last year.

DHFL: DSP Mutual Fund (DSP MF) has initiated legal action against the housing finance company for recovery of its dues. DSP MF had an exposure of about Rs 169 crore, largely as non-convertible debentures (NCDs), as of April 30, according to the data published by Value Research.

Auto stocks: Auto sales in July continued to go down as companies curtailed dispatches to dealers owing to poor demand, showed the monthly sales data released by auto companies on Thursday. Cumulative sales of India’s top five manufacturers of passenger vehicles fell by 30.6 per cent to 172,992 units over the same month last year.

Talwalkars Healthclubs has defaulted on the payment of interest on loan from banks/ financial institutions, as per reports.