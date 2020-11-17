Stocks to watch: BPCL, RIL, Wipro, Spandana Sphoorty, GIC Re, HDFC AMC

-
-
At 08:53 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 105 points, or 0.82 per cent higher at 12,887.20, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian market on Tuesday.
Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.
RIL: Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) retail arm has acquired 96 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based online furniture retailer Urban Ladder for over Rs 182 crore. The deal is expected to help Mukesh Ambani-headed RIL take on players such as Jeff Bezos-led Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart, Swedish home furnishing major Ikea, and smaller rival Pepperfry in the battle for India’s $32 billion worth furniture market. READ MORE
BPCL: The long-awaited privatisation process for Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is finally moving to its second stage with at least three to four companies submitting expressions of interest (EoIs). The government had to extend the deadlines for submission of EoIs four times before setting the final deadline on Monday. Reliance Industries, however, did not put in a bid, nor did its partner Saudi Aramco.
HDFC AMC: HDFC Mutual Fund on Monday said its board of directors had approved the appointment of Navneet Munot as its next managing director and chief executive officer. Munot, who was the chief investment officer of SBI Funds Management, will succeed the present managing director Milind Barve,HDFC Mutual Fund said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
Wipro on Tuesday announced that it will deliver managed SoftwareDefined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) transformation services to Olympus leveraging Cisco technology.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial reported 46% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 66.76 crore on 3.4% decline in total income to Rs 354.11 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
GIC Re: General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 228.40 crore in Q2 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 652.60 crore in Q2 FY20.
NBCC: State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday said it has bagged business orders worth Rs 1,165.52 crore last month. "NBCC (India) Limited has secured the total business of Rs 1,165.52 crore in the month of October 2020," the company said in a BSE filing.
