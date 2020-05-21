Stocks to watch: Colgate, JSW Energy, Bajaj Auto, Indiabulls Grp, RIL, HZL

At 08:42 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 32.75 points or 0.36 per cent lower at 9,053.25, indicating a muted start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the stocks that may remain in focus today -

RIL: Reliance Industries' 'rights entitlement' witnessed a massive demand in secondary market on Wednesday. Buying interest was huge, with nearly 32 million units changing hands. A total of 442.6 million shares are being offered; nearly half will be subscribed to by promoters, given they hold 50.07 per cent stake. READ MORE



Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto posted better-than-expected earnings for the March quarter over the year-ago period. Profit before tax (PBT) contracted 8.2 per cent, while revenue from operations shrunk 8 per cent over the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit remained flat.

JSW Energy: Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW Energy on Wednesday said it had put the acquisition of GMR Kamalanga on hold. The company cited the on-going uncertainty as the reason. READ MORE

Earnings today: A total of 13 companies including Bajaj Finserv, Colgate Palmolive, Jubilant Industries, and Hindustan Zinc are scheduled to announce their March quarter results later in the day.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel has sought more time to make payment to banks for Bhushan Power acquisition, following the announcement of a moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and a steep fall in global steel prices due to the Covid-19 pandemic, say bankers.

Indiabulls Group stocks: Indiabulls Group has asked over 2,000, of its total of 26,000 employees, to leave as an outcome of performance review at the end of financial year 2019-20. READ MORE

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield has decided to recall 15,200 vehicles from various international after it discovered a brake caliper corrosion related issue. This is a precautionary service intervention, and will be undertaken across the UK, the rest of Europe and Korea, said the company.