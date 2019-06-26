Stocks to watch: DHFL, Godrej Properties, ICICI Lombard, Adani Power, RIL

At 08:28 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 20.50 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 11,772, indicating a flat to negative start for the domestic stocks back home.

Here's a list of some of the companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in today's session -

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL) said it had only been able to make a 40 per cent payment on unsecured commercial papers due on Tuesday, but vowed to pay the remaining Rs 225 crore ($32.49 million) in the coming days.

Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties on Tuesday announced it will raise Rs 2,100 crore via QIP. It has set a floor price of Rs 928 apiece for the share sale.

ICICI Lombard: Warburg Pincus on Tuesday sold 3.15 per cent stake in insurance company ICICI Lombard raise about Rs 1,577 crore, according to NSE data.

Adani Power: Lenders to GMR Chhattisgarh Energy have approved the bid by Adani Power, according to source, which said that the SBI-led consortium of lenders has issued Letter of Intent (LoI) to the bidder.

NTPC: State-run power major NTPC Tuesday said it has won 40 MW solar energy projects in an auction conducted by Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

RIL: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. said it has signed pacts with overseas lenders to avail long-term loans of $1.85 billion (about Rs 12,900 crore) to finance its capital expenditure.

Persistent Systems: The IT firm on June 25 said its German subsidiary will acquire Youperience GmbH for up to 6.8 million euros (about Rs 53.6 crore).



Axis Bank: Macquarie upgrades the stock to outperform from neutral with the target price of Rs 925.