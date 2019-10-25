Stocks to watch: DHFL, SBI, Tata Motors, ITC, InterGlobe Aviation, USL

At 08:37 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 32.50 points or 0.28 per cent lower at 11,583, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today.

DHFL, banks: With speculation growing on the quality of assets at beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), its lenders are looking at alternatives to recover their dues. “They have turned cautious with respect to converting their outstanding debt to equity in DHFL,” according to this report by Business Standard.



Infosys: Trouble continues to mount for Infosys, hit by allegations of unethical practices by a whistle-blower. After the Indian market regulator, now the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has initiated a probe into the allegations, even as the central government has directed the newly formed auditing regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to look into the charges of wrong accounting practices at the firm. READ MORE

Earnings today: State Bank of India and Tata Motors are among the 54 companies scheduled to report their Q2FY20 results today.

ITC: Despite a challenging business environment, particularly in the rural belt, cigarettes to hotels major ITC beat Street estimates to post a 37 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 4,175 crore for the quarter ended September 30, primarily via the government’s tax benefit measures. READ MORE

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation on Thursday posted a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter as higher costs and mark-to-market losses took a toll on the bottom line.

United Spirits: Liquor major United Spirits Ltd (USL) on October 24 reported a 28.59 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 157.6 crore for the second quarter ended September on consumption slowdown and liquidity challenges. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 220.7 crore in the July-September period last fiscal.

Colgate: FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) on Thursday reported a 24.31 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 244.11 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 196.37 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, CPIL said in a BSE filing.



on October 24 reported a 45 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 366.8 crore in the second quarter ended September of this fiscal. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 253 crore in the corresponding July-September period last fiscal.