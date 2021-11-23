Stocks to Watch: DLF, Airtel, Vedanta, Cadila, Escorts, Voda Idea, Zen Tech

After Monday’s heavy fall, the key benchmark indices are likely to start trade this morning on a quiet note as per indications from the SGX Nifty. The Nifty November futures on the Singapore exchange were quoted at 17,402 as of 08:20 AM as against the spot Nifty close of 17,417. Meanwhile, here the top stocks to focus in trade on Tuesday.

DLF: Realty major’s rental arm Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), a joint venture between and Singapore wealth fund, has successfully raised Rs 1,000 crore through private placement of listed, secured and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). READ MORE



Bharti Airtel: A day after out-performing the broader on the back of 20-25 per cent tariff hike in the prepaid segment, the stock of India’s second largest telecom service provider may be in limelight as analyst expects an earnings boost for the company. The across-the-board increase has come after a gap of nearly two years and is expected to boost Airtel’s average revenue per user (ARPU) and margins, says analyst. READ MORE



The company informed the exchanges that Zydus has developed new treatment for patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and has submitted it’s first new drug application to the DGCI.

Reliance Capital: Has informed the exchanges that the delay with regards to the payment of interest/ principal on Non-convertible debentures is due to an adverse impact of earlier downgrade by CARE Ratings on its entire outstanding debt to default ‘CARE D’. Following the rating downgrade, lenders have made demands for immediate payments which were otherwise phased out till March 2028.

Vedanta: Vedanta Resources Limited's 65.2 per cent owned subsidiary, Vedanta Limited (VDL), had recently announced that its board of directors have formed a subcommittee to evaluate a potential spinoff of its aluminum, iron and steel, and oil and gas businesses into separate listed companies. Moody’s report has stated that this will not impact the parent company’s credit quality as Vedanta Resources Limited’s (VRL) economic interests in all businesses will remain unchanged. READ MORE



Zen Technologies: The company has signed an export order worth Rs 35 crore against tough competition from Europe and USA. The order has to be executed in the next 3 quarters, and serviced for the next four years.

Redington (India): Turkey-based subsidiary Arena Bilgisayar has concluded its final consideration of $29 million towards 100 per cent stake buy of Brigtstar Telekomunikasyon Dagitim. The deal is expected to be closed by the month end.

Triveni Engineering: Has signed a 10-year contract with GEAE Technology USA to locally manufacture the LM2500 gas turbine base and enclosure.

Quess Corp: Has hiked its stake in Stellarslog Technovations from 36.58 per cent to 49 per cent for a consideration of Rs 4 crore.

Shine Fashions: The company has been awarded as the top performer in the SME segment for 2021-22 by the BSE.

Omaxe: CARE upgraded rating on company’s long-term bank facilities from D/Stable to BB/Stable.

Sindhu Trade Links: Board to meet on December 07 to consider a proposal for stock split.

Stocks in F&O ban: Escorts and are the only two stocks in F&O ban today.