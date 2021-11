Tariff hikes to boost Bharti ARPUs by 13% in FY22, full impact in March qtr

The stock of India’s second largest telecom service provider was up 3.9 per cent and hit its all-time highs after the company announced tariff hikes in the prepaid segment of 20-25 per cent. The across-the-board hike comes after a gap of nearly two years and is expected to boost average revenues per user (ARPU) and margins of Bharti.

The prepaid segment accounts for 95 per cent of Bharti Airtel’s subscriber base. While the impact on the December quarter will be restricted to just over a month, the full impact of the same will be felt in the March quarter. Analysts expect ...