Stocks to Watch: DMart, IOC, SML Isuzu, Maruti, HAL, Fertilisers, IT shares

The key benchmark indices are likely to start the action-packed week on a quiet note taking cues from the global peers. This week, the focus will be on the upcoming RBI policy, wherein economists are expecting the Central Banker to raise its inflation expectations. As of 07:10 AM, the SGX Nifty April futures quoted at 17,712 as against the spot Nifty close of 17,670 on Friday.

IT stocks: IT companies may beat Ukraine crisis, inflation worries in the recently concluded March quarter. The results of Indian IT services players for Q3 FY22 are expected to reveal continuing growth momentum as demand surges on the back of digital transformations and the cloud shift, but analysts anticipate margins to be under pressure due to supply challenges. READ MORE

Further, in a major relief to Indian information technology (IT) companies operating in Australia, Canberra has agreed to amend its domestic laws to stop taxing offshore income of such Indian companies, as part of the free trade deal inked on Saturday. READ MORE

SML Isuzu: The company announced a 3 per cent to 4 per cent hike in prices across all its models, trucks and busses with effect from April 4, 2022.

(DMart): The company reported 17.8 per cent YoY jump in Q3 revenue on a standalone basis. As per a release issued by the company to the BSE, the company’s standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended March 2022 rose to Rs 8,606.09 crore from Rs 7,303.13 crore.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC): The oil retailer on Sunday said, will invest nearly Rs 840 crore in expanding its Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant storage capacities, including setting up a greenfield facility, in the Northeast.

Eveready Industries: The Supreme Court has directed the Arbitral Tribunal to dispose of an application of jurisdictional challenge raised by Eveready Industries in the case with KKR India Financial Services without being influenced by observations of the Division and Single Bench of the Delhi High Court. READ MORE

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker aims to sell 4-6 lakh CNG units in the current fiscal year depending upon supply situation of essential components, as per a senior company official.

Adani Enterprises: Andhra Pradesh has cancelled bids made for two separate tenders by Adani Enterprises to supply imported coal as the prices quoted were too high, two state government officials told Reuters.

HDFC Bank: The country’s largest private sector lender’s loan book expanded by around 20.9 per cent growth on year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 13.69 trillion in FY22. The outstanding loan book was Rs 11.32 trillion as of March 31, 2021. READ MORE

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): Public sector aeronautics giant HAL said on Friday that it recorded its highest ever revenue of over Rs 24,000 crore (provisional and unaudited) in financial year 2021-22 (FY22). READ MORE

JB Chemicals: The KKR-backed company, owner of marquee brands Rantac and Metrogyl, is trying to make a mark in the lozenges category in a bid to increase its share in the domestic market to 60 per cent of turnover. The company now plans to enter new areas like sleep disorders, sexual wellness, motion sickness, and immunity apart, from the conventional areas like cough, sore throat, etc. READ MORE

Fertiliser stocks: Fertiliser companies have started passing on a portion of rising input costs to the farmers. Sources said fertiliser major IFFCO raised the price of DAP from Rs 1,200 a bag to almost Rs 1,350 per 50 kg bag (an increase of 12.5 per cent), while that of one variety of NPKS has been raised to Rs 1,400 per 50 kg bag from the earlier Rs 1,290 per bag (an increase of 8.5 per cent). READ MORE

Future Retail: The debt-ridden company said it missed the due date for repayment of Rs 5,322.32 crore to lenders on account of the ongoing litigations with e-commerce major Amazon and other related issues.

Jet Airways: Banks have lent conditional support to the Kalrock-Jalan consortium plea for an extra two months to fulfill conditions that are required for implementation of Jet Airways revival plan. The NCLT to hear matter on Monday; consortium had said extension was necessary to stop company from sliding into liquidation. READ MORE

Torrent Power: The company formally took over of the power distribution operations in the Union Territories (UTs) of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, one of the first UTs to be privatised under the government's programme.

Public sector banks (PSBs): The government-owned banks that received capital through recapitalisation (recap) bonds may have to take a hit of around Rs 13,000 crore following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) directive to recognise these bonds at market value, according to ICRA. READ MORE

Nirmitee Robotics: The company has fixed April 15 as the record date for its proposed bonus issue in the ratio of 5:1 i.e. five free shares for every share held by the shareholder.

