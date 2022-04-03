HDFC Bank clocks 21% loan growth at Rs 13.69 trillion in FY22

Reflecting robust economic upturn, the country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank’s book expanded by around 20.9 per cent growth on year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 13.69 trillion in Fy22.

The outstanding book was Rs 11.32 trillion as of March 31, 2021. The growth in advances was around 8.6 per cent over Rs 12.60 trillion as of December 31, 2021, the bank informed BSE.

As per its internal business classification, retail loans grew by around 15 per cent over March 31, 2021 and around five per cent over December 31, 2021. The commercial & rural banking loans grew at a faster clip by around 30.5 per cent over March 31, 2021 and around 10 per cent over December 31,2021.

The lender said corporate & other wholesale loans grew by around 17.5 per cent over March 31, 2021 and around 11.5 per cent over December 31, 2021.

The second half of the financial year is a busy season marked by traction in corporate credit demand, especially working capital limits. The demand for capital expenditure also began to show improvement in the October 2021-March 2022 period.

On the liabilities side, the bank’s deposits grew by 16.8 per cent to approximately Rs 15.59 trillion as of March 31, 2022 as Rs 13.35 trillion a year ago. The growth in deposits was around 7.8 per cent over Rs 14.45 trillion as of December 31, 2021. Retail deposits grew by around 18.5 per cent over March 31, 2021 and around six per cent over December 31, 2021.

Wholesale deposits grew by around 10 per cent YoY basis and around 17 per cent over December 31, 2021.

The bank’s share of low cost deposits – Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) - ratio improved to around 48 per cent at end March 31, 2022 from 46.1 per cent a year ago and 47.1 per cent as of December 31, 2021.