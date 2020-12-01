Stocks to watch: Dr Reddy's, autos, Indian Hotels, Indiabulls Housing Fin

At 08:45 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 21 points, or 0.16 per cent higher at 13,018, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.

Auto stocks would be in focus as companies will start releasing their November sales data from today.

HCC: Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), in a joint venture with Vensar Constructions Company (VCCL), has been awarded Rs 236 crore orders in two separate contracts from the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Banks and other financial counters are expected to remain in focus as Moody's Investors Service on Monday said the bank capital will moderately fall in emerging Asia over the next two years, with India seeing larger capital decline without further infusion.

ICICI Lombard: Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday gave in-principle approval for the merger of Bharti AXA General with ICICI Lombard.

Oil-linked stocks may remain in focus as oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid concerns over mounting supply after OPEC+ delayed talks on 2021 output policy that could extend production cuts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sap fuel demand.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said it has inked a pact with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to acquire its select anti-allergy brands in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Indian Hotels: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said on Monday it had signed a three-hotel deal with Ambuja Neotia Group as it seeks to make deeper inroads into eastern India. The new projects in eastern India include two in Kolkata and one in Patna. The Ambuja Neotia Group has outlined an investment of Rs 800 crore for the project.

Indiabulls Housing Finance has further sold a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holdings (the wholly owning parent company of OakNorth Bank plc) (OakNorth) for approximately Rs 93 crore.

India Grid Trust: The company said it has signed share purchase agreement on November 28, 2020 for acquisition of 74 per cent in Parbati Koldam Transmission Company Limited from Reliance Infrastructure Limited.