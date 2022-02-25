Stocks to Watch: Gail, Apollo Hospitals, Cadila, IOC, UPL, Saregama, KSB

The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a gung-ho note mirroring the sharp pull-back in global as US and UK imposed fresh sanctions on Russia to curb its economy. As of 07:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 16,546, indicating a gap-up of almost 300 points on the Nifty 50 index. Meanwhile, here are the top for trade on Friday.

Also starting today, India moves into T+1 stock settlement, which means that trade-related settlements must be done within one day of the transaction's are executed. Here’s what it means. READ MORE



Nifty Indices rejig: Apollo Hospitals, Paytm, Nykaa and Zomato are some of the stocks that are likely to benefit from the proposed large-scale rejig in NSE index constituents. will be replacing Indian Oil in the Nifty 50 Index. While, the newage stocks like PatyTm, Nykaa and Zomata will be part of the Nifty Next 50 Index. The changes will come into effect from March 31. READ MORE



The company is likely to stay untouched by possible supply disruptions and sanctions, experts and sources have indicated, despite Russia’s Gazprom contributing around 10 per cent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) requirements. With European economies dependent on Russian supplies for around 57 per cent of their gas needs, industry experts see this as a business opportunity for the Indian company to sell its LNG from the US in the European market. READ MORE The company’s board is scheduled to meet on March 02 to consider a proposal for share buyback.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has acquired a strategic stake in Aqilliz, a 'Blockchain as a Service Company' for an undisclosed amount. Airtel aims to deploy Aqilliz's blockchain technologies at scale across its fast growing adtech (Airtel Ads), digital entertainment (Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream) and digital marketplace (Airtel Thanks App) offerings.

Cadila Healthcare: The Zydus Group on announced its new brand identity with the name of the listed entity of the group being changed to Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. As part of the new brand identity, Zydus also launched a new brand logo featuring two hearts in purple and teal colours symbolising its commitment to science and innovation along with care and nurturance. READ MORE



IDBI Bank: The bank informed stock exchanges that its board approved the reappointment of Rakesh Sharma as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) for a period of three more years, effective March 19, 2022. READ MORE



Vesuvius India: The company’s Q3 net profit declined 19.1 per cent to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 when compared with Rs 16.24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, was up 10.6 per cent YoY at Rs 264.09 crore.

Saregama: The RP – Sanjiv Goenka company’s board has approved stock split in the ration of 1:10 i.e. each share with a face value of Rs 10 will be sub-divided into 10 equity shares with face value of Re. each.

KSB: The company reported 25.9 per cent growth in Q3FY22 net profit at Rs 37.90 crore as against Rs 30.10 crore in Q3FY21. Total income was up 21.5 per cent YoY at Rs 452.80 crore.

RattanIndia Enterprises: The company informed BSE that its wholly-owned subsidiary Cocoblu Retail has started sales on Amazon India and revenue generation has started in the company.

Kernex Microsystems: The company has scheduled its board meeting on March 01 to consider a proposal for issuing equity shares on a preferential basis.

Bal Pharma: The company informed BSE, that Acuite Ratings & Research upgraded the company’s long-term facilities from IND BB+ to IND BBB- with outlook as ‘Stable’.

Results Watch: Rain Industries and Stovec Industries to announce December quarter results on Friday. Modern Steels to report earnings on Saturday.