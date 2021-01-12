Stocks to watch: GAIL, Tata Motors, Dishman Carbogen, DRL, Karnataka Bank

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 21 points down at 14,475 around 8.30 am, indicating a flat-to-negative start for benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks to watch in today's session:

Karnataka Bank, Tata Elxsi, Steel Strips Wheels, Filatex India, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel, HPL Electric & Power are among the 13 firms slated to announce their quarterly earnings on January 12.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover's retail sales fell 9 per cent YoY to 1,28,469 units in the October-December quarter, but increased by 13.1 percent QoQ.

Dishman Carbogen: Promoter Adimans Technologies LLP will sell 3.87 per cent stake in the company via offer for sale on January 12-13, with an option to additionally sell up to 2.05 per cent shares.

Adani Green: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved acquisition of share capital in Adani Green Energy by a subsidiary of Total SE. "Commission approves acquisition by Total SE through its subsidiary Total Renewables SAS in share capital of Adani Green Energy Limited," the regulator said in a tweet.

GAIL: will consider buyback of shares on January 15 with a view to returning surplus cash to shareholders, the biggest being the Government of India. The board will also consider payment of interim dividend for FY21.

DRL: Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) said the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has recommended recruitment for the phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 after reviewing the safety data from the phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine without any modifications.

Thyrocare Technologies: A media report stated, quoting agencies, that Thyrocare Technologies has seen significant business revival in Q3 and even non-Covid business is showing growth post festive season.

Reliance Infrastructure: Reliance Infrastructure firms BSES Rajdhani Power and BSES Yamuna Power paid around Rs 400 crore to Aravali Power Corporation Private Ltd, a statement said.

Laurus Labs: The wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, Laurus Synthesis, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary under name of Laurus Ingredients with effect from January 9, for undertaking Ingredients Business and also for setting up Greenfield projects for new Synthesis Business.

GMM Pfaudler: A meeting of Board of Directors of GMM Pfaudler is scheduled to be held on January 20 to consider and approve payment of third interim dividend for FY21.

Future Retail: Amazon has written to Sebi yet again, apprising the market regulator of the formation of the arbitration tribunal at SIAC while urging it to suspend the review of the Rs 24,713 crore Future-RIL deal.

Force Motors: The company's board has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

Cummins India: Mutual funds cut stake in the company to 17.12 per cent in Q3Fy21 from 18.63 per cent in Q2FY21. LIC also lowered its stake in the company to 6.12 per cent from 6.74 percent in the same period.

Burger King India: Eastspring Investments India Consumer Equity Open sold 27,55,323 equity shares of Burger Kind India at Rs 154.92 per share, bulk deal data on the NSE showed.

InterGlobe Aviation: Mutual funds reduced stake in the company to 3.88 per cent in December quarter from 5.91 per cent in September quarter. FPIs, meanwhile, raised stake to 17.34 pe rcent from 14.79 percent earlier in the same period.

GNFC: LIC has trimmed its stake in Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers to 5.93 per cent in December quarter from 6.91 per cent at the end of September quarter, latest shareholding data shows.