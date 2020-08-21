Stocks to watch: GMM Pfaudler, SBI Life, Divi's Lab, ZEEL, Bharti Infratel

At 08:40 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 95.7 points, or 0.85 per cent higher at 11,389.20, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session.

GMM Pfaudler: Process equipment manufacturer GMM Pfaudler on Thursday said it has acquired a 54 per cent stake in its parent firm Pfaudler Group for a consideration of around USD 27.4 million. READ MORE

SBI Life, Divi's Lab: SBI Life Insurance and Divi's Laboratories will enter benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 25, NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, said on Thursday. Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will be dropped from the Nifty 50, NSE Indices said in a statement.

VA Tech Vabag: The company's board is scheduled to meet on August 25 to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issue of Equity Shares, on a Preferential basis.

Earnings today: Coffee Day Enterprises, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, and Rossari Biotech are among the 51 companies scheduled to report their earnings today.

Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG): The Board of Healthcare Global Enterprises at its meeting held on 20 August 2020 has appointed Abhay Prabhakar Havaldar as an Additional Director (Independent Director) on the Board of Company, for a term of 4 years with effect from August 20, 2020.

MOIL: Net profit of the company declined 97.93 per cent to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 90.70 crore in the year-ago period.

IOB: Indian Overseas Bank on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 121 crore for June quarter 2020 mainly due to fall in bad loans. The state-owned lender posted a net loss of Rs 342.08 crore for the same quarter a year ago. In March quarter, the bank had a profit of Rs 144 crore, Indian Overseas Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Wipro announced the successful implementation of a blockchain-based small-scale liquefied natural gas trading/fulfillment platform for Uniper Global Commodities SE and its 100 per cent LNG-for-trucks subsidiary Liqvis GmbH.

The board of Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) is likely to discuss on Saturday the proposal to merge other listed group entities, such as Future Lifestyle, Future Retail, and Future Supply Chain Solutions, with itself.

IRCTC: The government plans to sell part of its stake in IRCTC in the current fiscal, and has invited bids from merchant bankers for managing the sale process. The government currently holds 87.40 per cent stake in IRCTC and needs to lower the stake to 75 per cent in order to meet Sebi's public holding norm.