Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Brightcom, HFCL, Metro Brands, REC, Airlines

The NSE Nifty is likely to start trade on a negative note, with the SGX Nifty January futures as of 07:30 AM, indicating a likely gap-down of 70-80 points at the opening bell. Meanwhile, here are the for trade today.

Earnings Watch: Angel One, Artson Engineering, Bhansali Engineering, Finotex Chemical, Goodluck India, Hathway Cable Datacom, Hexa Tradex, HFCL, Indo City Infotech, Kic Metaliks, Maharashtra Scooters, Moschip Technologies, Sonata Software, Tata Steel Long Products, Tatva Chintan Pharma, Tiger Logistics, UltraTech Cement and Vikas Ecotech are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today.

HDFC Bank: The largest private sector lender, reported a 18 per cent YoY jump in net profit in the October–December quarter (Q3FY22) aided by higher credit growth and lower provisions. The lender’s profit after tax was to the tune of Rs 10,342.2 crore, in line with the Street estimates, compared to Rs 8,758.29 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. READ MORE



Meanwhile, in the quarter gone by, issued around 950,000 credit cards, its highest ever credit card issuance in any single quarter.

HCL Technologies: The IT major’s third quarter revenue growth beat Street estimates, but supply-side cost, increments and taxation pulled down net profit. The company reported a net profit of Rs 3,442 crore, down 13.6 per cent YoY. Net profit was, however, up 5.4 per cent on a QoQ basis. Revenue for the quarter grew 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 22,331 crore, and rose 8.1 per cent sequentially. READ MORE



Further,has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Starschema, a leading provider of data engineering services, based in Budapest, Hungary in a $42.5 million deal.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company has scheduled its board meeting on February 2, 2022, to consider a proposal for sub-division of the equity shares.

Metro Brands: The newly listed company reported a strong 62.5 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 100.15 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 when compared with Rs 61.61 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020. Total income also rose 57.2 per cent YoY from Rs 310.42 crore to Rs 487.98 crore in the same period.

Brightcom Group: The company’s board will meet on January25 to consider a proposal for bonus issue of shares.

JSW Group: The group plans to raise Rs 2,200 crore through bank loans to fund a 450- megawatt (Mw) wind power unit in Tamil Nadu. JSW Renew Energy Two (JRETL), a subsidiary of JSW Future Energy, will be setting up power plants at Tuticorin and Dharapuram in the state.

Oil India: The state-owned company has exited from a US shale oil venture, selling its 20 per cent stake to its venture partner for $25 million -- the second exit of an Indian firm from the US shale business in two months. READ MORE



Airline stocks: On Sunday, jet fuel or ATF price was hiked by 4.2 per cent - the second increase in rates this month warranted by firming international oil prices. Rates were increased by Rs 2,039.63 per kl, or 2.75 per cent, to Rs 76,062.04 per kl on January 1.

Auto shares: Sales of automobiles across all segments in India hit a multi-year low in the December quarter owing to pandemic-induced factors, which disrupted both supply and demand. A persistent increase in raw material costs, coupled with safety and emission regulations, jacked up vehicle prices, particularly hitting those at the entry level of the market, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday. READ MORE



REC: The company successfully raised $1,175 million from a consortium of seven banks as the Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners (MLABs). According to the statement issued by the company, this is the single largest syndicated loan raised in the International Bank Loan market by any Indian NBFC. READ MORE



Adani Gas: A joint venture of billionaire Gautam Adani's gas arm and Total of France bagged 14 licences to retail CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in New Delhi. According to the results of the bid opening for the 11th round of city gas distribution (CGD) bidding, Indian Oil Corporation received 9 licences and BPCL 6. READ MORE



RIL, M&M: According to Reuters’ sources, Reliance Industries (RIL), South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are among companies that have submitted bids under the country's Rs 18,000-crore billion battery scheme. READ MORE



Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The company plans to acquire a 51 per cent stake in popular and contemporary brand 'Masaba' promoted by the leading designer Masaba Gupta for a cash consideration of Rs 90 crore.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) promoters - Tata Sons and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (TICL) - intend to participate in the IT services major's Rs 18,000 crore buyback offer by tendering shares worth about Rs 12,993.2 crore.

Tinplate Company of India: The company’s net profit grew almost three-fold to Rs 94.94 crore in Q3FY22 when compared with Rs 32.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Total income also nearly doubled to Rs 1,189.85 crore from Rs 621.91 crore.

International Travel House: The company reported a turnaround in Q3, with net profit at Rs 2.20 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 when compared with a net loss of Rs 10.70 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income jumped 90.4 per cent to Rs 32.75 crore from Rs 17.20 crore in the same comparable period.

Sacheta Metals: The company reported a marginal 5.6 per cent growth in Q3FY22 net profit at Rs 94 lakh as against Rs 89 lakh reported in Q3FY21. Total income, however, was down 23.1 per cent at Rs 18.48 crore from Rs 24.04 crore for the same period.

Stocks in F&O ban: Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea and SAIL are the only stocks in the F&O ban period today.