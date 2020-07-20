Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea, Glenmark Pharma, ACC, SBI Cards

At 08:40 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 28.50 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 10,902.50, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

HDFC Bank: Shareholders of HDFC Bank have given the approval to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through bonds to enhance capital base to fund its business growth. The decision to this effect was taken in the Annual General Meeting concluded on Saturday. That apart, the private sector lender has posted a 5.15 per cent rise in profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 8,973.8 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY21). READ MORE



Glenmark Pharma: Glenmark, which favipiravir under brand Fabiflu for treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 patients, has come under the scanner of ‘the country’s drug regulator over pricing of the drug and claims of its therapeutic efficacy.



Earnings today: As many as 40 companies are scheduled to report their results today. The list includes names such as ACC, Den Networks, and SBI Cards.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it has paid another Rs 1,000 crore to the government towards the statutory dues, taking its total payment to an aggregate Rs 7,854 crore. The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in three tranches, Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing.

Telcos: The Supreme Court is expected to hear the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) case later today.

InterGlobe Aviation: India’s largest airline IndiGo is in talks to raise fresh funds while travel demand has collapsed during the pandemic, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company, with more than a 52 per cent share of the domestic market, is looking to raise around Rs 3,000 crore. READ MORE

Private sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance has reported a profit after tax of Rs 398 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, up 28.5 per cent from Rs 310 crore in Q1 FY20.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFSL) has posted a 98 per cent rise in the profit before tax (PBT) to Rs 208 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q1Fy21) as against PBT of Rs 105 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q1FY20).

Muthoot Finance: The Board of Muthoot Finance at its meeting held on 18 July 2020 has decided to defer the proposal to sub-divide the equity shares to the Company to a future date.

HUDCO: Housing and Urban Development Corporation on Friday (17 July) said it achieved loan sanctions of Rs 1172.04 crore and loan releases of Rs 2284.76 crore as on 30 June 2020, for the financial year 2020-21.

UCO Bank: The Board of UCO Bank will consider a proposal of raising of equity capital during the financial year 2020-21 through various modes such as Follow on Public Offer (FPO), Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), Preferential issue, right issue etc. through circular resolution on or after 23 July 2020.