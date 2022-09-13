Stocks to Watch: HDFC Life, TCS, Zee Entertainment, OMCs, Coal India

Notwithstanding the increasing consumer prices, domestic benchmark indices are looking to start higher on Tuesday amid firm global cues.

At 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 18,045, up around 80 points from the previous close.

India's retail inflation inched up to 7 per cent in August from 6.71 per cent in July mainly due to higher food prices. Meanwhile, India's industrial production rose 2.4 per cent in July, against a IIP growth of 11.5 per cent in July 2021.

Globally, US edged higher for 4th session on Monday, while Asian were also firmly in green this morning. Later in the day, CPI data in the US will be closely tracked in the runup to the US Fed meeting on September 20-21.

That said, here are some stocks that will likely see some market action today:

HDFC Life: Abrdn, formerly Standard Life, is looking to sell 2 per cent of its stake in the private sector insurer via block trades on Tuesday. According to the term sheet, Abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) has put on block 43 million shares of HDFC Life at Rs 564.1-Rs 578.55 per share. Read more

ZEE Entertainment: A unit of Sony Group and have proposed offering concessions such as pricing discounts to help ease concerns of the country's antitrust regulator over their merger, which will create a $10-billion TV behemoth, a report by Reuters said. Read more

Tata Consumer Products: The company has entered the health supplements segment with the launch of the ‘Tata GoFit’ range for women. The firm's latest launch is in line with its focus on accelerating innovation, strengthening its wellness portfolio and expanding its total addressable market. Read more

Vedanta: has selected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat for its semiconductor project, two sources told Reuters, the first major step in its $20 billion joint venture with Taiwan's Foxconn. Read here

OMCs: India plans to pay about 200 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) to the state-run fuel retailers, such as Indian Oil Corp., to partly compensate them for losses and keep a check on cooking gas prices, according to people familiar with the matter. The oil ministry has sought a compensation of 280 billion rupees, but the finance ministry is agreeing to only about a 200 billion cash payout, the people said. Read here

Coal India: E-auction of 10 commercial coal mines will start on Tuesday, said the coal ministry.



Tata Consultancy Services: C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc, an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, has selected Tata Consultancy Services to build its new operations platform on Google Cloud. This will help C&S reduce carbon footprint and enhance customer experience.

IRB Infra: The company's August toll collection rose 35 per cent YoY to Rs 336 cr.

Gujarat Apollo Industries: The company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Belgium-based PFH BV. They will enter into the business of agricultural and farming machineries and components.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank has opened its qualified institutional placement issue for subscription. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 21.93 per share.

Stocks under F&O ban: Ambuja Cements, Delta Corp, IndiaBulls Housing Finance