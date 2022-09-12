Tata Consumer enters health supplements biz with 'GoFit' range for women

(TCP) has entered the health supplements segment with the launch of the ‘Tata GoFit’ range for women.

The firm's latest launch is in line with its focus on accelerating innovation, strengthening its wellness portfolio and expanding its total addressable market, said in its press release.

“In India, protein consumption is largely from everyday food sources like pulses, nuts, dairy which may not be sufficient, as protein is an important macronutrient and a key building block for the human body,” the company said. “Protein brands have, for a large part, focused on catering to certain segments of the population, often leaving out women who've just begun their fitness journey or who engage in lighter forms of exercise,” it added.

Tata GoFit is available in two pack sizes of 500 grams and one kilogram, with 18 grams of protein per serving of 25 grams in two flavours--rich and café mocha. The products are priced between Rs 1,599 and Rs 3,099 and will be available across India on e-commerce platforms and an exclusive direct-to-consumer (D2C) site.

Speaking about the new launch, Deepika Bhan, President-Packaged Foods (India), Tata Consumer Products, said “There has been a growing trend of consumers becoming more fitness conscious in their choices with a heightened focus on their nutrition intake….We believe is well positioned to unlock the market potential of the plant protein powder segment and to lead the charge in addressing evolving consumer needs.”