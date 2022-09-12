Tata Consumer enters health supplements biz with 'GoFit' range for women

-
ALSO READ
Tata Consumer Products announces recast of India and overseas businesses
Private consumption, capital investment rises in Q1, govt consumption slows
Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Teams, venue, schedule and all you need to know
How has India's consumption inequality come down to a four-decade low?
June quarter's household consumption, capital investment rise, shows data
-
Tata Consumer Products (TCP) has entered the health supplements segment with the launch of the ‘Tata GoFit’ range for women.
The firm's latest launch is in line with its focus on accelerating innovation, strengthening its wellness portfolio and expanding its total addressable market, TCP said in its press release.
“In India, protein consumption is largely from everyday food sources like pulses, nuts, dairy which may not be sufficient, as protein is an important macronutrient and a key building block for the human body,” the company said. “Protein brands have, for a large part, focused on catering to certain segments of the population, often leaving out women who've just begun their fitness journey or who engage in lighter forms of exercise,” it added.
Tata GoFit is available in two pack sizes of 500 grams and one kilogram, with 18 grams of protein per serving of 25 grams in two flavours--rich chocolate and café mocha. The products are priced between Rs 1,599 and Rs 3,099 and will be available across India on e-commerce platforms and an exclusive direct-to-consumer (D2C) site.
Speaking about the new launch, Deepika Bhan, President-Packaged Foods (India), Tata Consumer Products, said “There has been a growing trend of consumers becoming more fitness conscious in their choices with a heightened focus on their nutrition intake….We believe Tata Consumer Products is well positioned to unlock the market potential of the plant protein powder segment and to lead the charge in addressing evolving consumer needs.”
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 16:54 IST