Stocks to watch: Hero Moto, NMDC, HDFC Bank, Centrum Capital, VIL, CDSL

Nifty futures on SGX traded 63 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 15,832 around 8.40 am, indicating a strong start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday.

Here are the top stocks to track today:

Earnings Today: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, HCC, Mcleod Russel India, Mercator and V2 Retail are among 64 companies slated to release quarterly earnings today.

NMDC: The company posted a manifold jump in its net profit to Rs 2,838 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had clocked a Rs 351-crore net profit during the January-March period of the financial year 2019-20.

Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler maker will hike its vehicle prices by up to Rs 3,000 from July to partially offset the impact of the higher commodity prices.

UBL: regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted Heineken International B V from the obligation of making an open offer following its proposed acquisition of shares in United Breweries Ltd (UBL).

Sobha: The realty firm on Tuesday reported a 65 per cent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 17.9 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit stood at Rs 50.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Symphony: Amit Kumar has been appointed as the Executive Director and Group CEO of the company. Kumar's appointment would be effective from August 2, 2021, Symphony said in a statement.

Wabco India: Auto components maker Wabco India said its promoter group ZF International UK Ltd plans to sell up to 6.5 lakh equity shares for at least Rs 425.75 crore through the stock exchanges.

GE Power India: The company posted a nearly 8 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.02 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 14.87 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Jaypee Infratech: Debt-laden realty firm Jaypee Infratech has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 491.60 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 940.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Centrum Capital: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.54 crore for the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021, while the full year loss stood at Rs 42 crore. The company, which is set to acquire the troubled PMC Bank alongside BharatPe, had reported a net profit of Rs 25.05 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Further, it plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore in equity capital from institutio­nal investors to fund organic and inorganic opportunities.

IDBI Bank: The government on Tuesday invited bids from transaction advisors and legal firms for assisting in the strategic sale of IDBI Bank.

VIL: Telecom operator (VIL) said it is offering voice and data benefits for low-income group users to reconnect back, as they resume work amid lockdown relaxation.

CDSL: on Tuesday offloaded leading depository CDSL's shares worth a little over Rs 185 crore through an open market transaction. Meanwhile, PPFAS Mutual Fund lapped up 15,90,764 shares of the depository at an average price of Rs 937.34 aggregating the transaction size to Rs 149.10 crore.

Minda Industries: Auto components maker Minda Industries said it will acquire 51 per cent stake in Uzbekistan-based automotive lighting manufacture UZ Chasys for around Rs 58 crore.

HDFC Bank: The country's largest private sector lender on Tuesday announced that it will hire 500 people over the next two years as part of a special project to improve its IT infrastructure.

Vedanta: The firm said the coal block in Odisha allotted to it, once operational, will provide fuel security, improve power availability and further strengthen the company's aluminium operations.

Bharat Electronics: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,368.15 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 1,046.97 crore in Q4FY20.