Stocks to watch: Hexaware Tech, HDFC AMC, Intellect Design Arena, Wockhardt

At 08:17 am, on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 25.50 points or 0.21 per cent lower at 11,894.50 indicating a negative start for the Nifty50 index back home. Here's a look at some of the companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in Friday's session -

Hexaware Technologies: The company has acquired consulting firm Mobiquity for $182 million.

Gruh Finance: As per reports, it is likely to sell 4.2 per cent stake in Gruh Finance today.

AMC: The company said in the press release that they are working with legal advisors and are in process of responding to the show cause notices in relation to the matter pertaining to the investments of Fixed Maturity Plans of Mutual Fund in debt instruments of Essel Group companies. Adani Gas: French energy giant Total SA is close to acquiring a 30 per cent stake in Indian gas distribution company Adani Gas for upwards of rupees 5,500 crore ($800 million), The Times of India reported on Friday.

Prakash Industries has received a request from a convertible equity warrant holder of promoter and promoter group for conversion of 79,17,023 convertible equity warrants in to 79,17,023 numbers equity shares.

Intellect Design Arena: It has divested its subsidiary, SFL Properties, for a consideration of Rs 20.50 crore.

Wockhardt: Drug firm Thursday said it has received zero observations from the US health regulator after inspection of its bioequivalence centre at Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Syndicate Bank: The lender has revised MCLR with effect from June 15. It has increased three-month MCLR to 8.50 per cent from 8.45 per cent, earlier.

Crude oil-linked stocks: OMCs, paint, aviation and tyre companies are likely to remain in focus today.

Oil prices have been highly volatile in the past few days. On Wednesday, it plunged 4 per cent after two US oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman. RITES: Board to consider bonus issue on June 24. Telecom companies: The Digital Communications Commission on Thursday asked Trai to review its recommendations on 5G spectrum sale and make available a higher amount of spectrum, besides approving the rollout of airwaves for 5G trials in 100 days. Trent: The company is expected to consider raising of funds on June.