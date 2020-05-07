Stocks to watch: HUL, Maruti, YES Bank, HCL Tech, RBL Bank, Cyient

At 08:50 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 117.40 points or over 1 per cent lower at 9,163.30, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's session -

HUL: UK-based Glaxo-SmithKline (GSK) will offload shares worth Rs 26,000 crore in FMGC major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday. Over 133 million shares — 5.7 per cent of the total equity shares — are being offered in the range of Rs 1,850-1,950 to investors through a special block window, according to the term sheet reviewed by Business Standard. READ MORE

Maruti Suzuki India, other auto firms: India’s largest carmaker, said it would restart production at its Manesar plant on May 12. That apart, a clutch of automakers including Hero MotoCorp, Mercedes Benz India, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor, and Isuzu Motors India announced they had got the clearance from the governments of the states they operate in to resume operations. READ MORE



YES Bank: Ailing private lender YES Bank posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 4,765.9 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 (Q4FY20) on huge rise in provisions for bad loans. It had posted a loss of Rs 2,338.31 crore in Q4FY19. These are figures for standalone entity.

HCL Tech: HCL Technologies is slated to announce its March quarter results for financial year 2019-20 (Q4FY20) on Thursday, May 7. The company, according to analysts, may see a decline in earnings before interest and tax, and amortisation (EBIT) margins on a sequential basis. READ MORE



Earnings today: Besides HCL Tech, eight other companies including RBL Bank, Cyient, and SKF India are expected to announce their financial results.

Adani Transmission: The company's board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, May 9, 2020, to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended March, 2020. The board will also consider fund-raising by issue of Equity Shares / Convertible Bonds through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / GDR / ADR / FCCBs / FCEBs / Convertible Securities.

HAL: The company, in an exchange filing, informed that it has appointed M/s Trilegal as Legal Advisors and IDBI Capital Market & Securities Ltd, SBI Capital Ltd & Yes Securities (India) Limited as Merchant Bankers & Selling Brokers for the disinvestment of 15 per cent paid up equity capital of the Company through the "Offer for Sale (OFS) by promoters through the "stock exchanges" mechanism

JM Financial: Net profit of JM Financial rose 1.49% to Rs 130.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

Arvind Fashions: The company has started operations partially with effect from May 6. "Retail stores will be opened in a phased manner adhering to the relevant zoning as well as operating norms, keeping in mind the safety and well-being of employees and customers."