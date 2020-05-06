GSK to offload HUL stake worth Rs 26,000 cr in largest secondary sale

(GSK) will offload shares worth Rs 26,000 crore in FMGC major (HUL) on Thursday.

Over 133 million shares, or 5.7 per cent of the paid-up capital, are being offered in the Rs 1,850-1,950 range to investors through a special block window, as per the term sheet reviewed by Business Standard.

Shares of HUL on Wednesday ended at Rs 2,002, down 1.9 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In the past fortnight, shares of the company have declined 16 per cent due to the share sale overhang coupled with earnings disappointment. The benchmark Nifty is flat during the same period.

At the top-end of the price band, GSK will be able to mop up Rs 26,085 crore ($3.45 billion), while at the lower end the deal size works out to Rs 24,748 crore ($3.27 billion).

The transaction is the largest secondary share sale in the domestic market, surpassing the previous Daiichi Sankyo’s $3.2 billion in Sun Pharmaceutical in 2015. Back then, the Japanese drug maker sold its entire 8.9 per cent stake, obtained following the merger between Ranbaxy and Sun Pharma.

Just like Daiichi, GSK’s stake in HUL has been acquired through merger between HUL and Consumer Healthcare. The deal between the two British multinationals was announced last year but completed only last month. Post the completion, Unilever’s stake in HUL had declined from 67.2 per cent to 61.9 per cent, while GSK obtained 5.7 per cent stake in the merger entity.

The large share sale comes at a time when the market has seen a huge selloff due to the covid-19 pandemic. After plunging nearly 40 per cent, the benchmark indices saw a sharp pullback in April.

Most analysts had expressed disappointment over HUL’s March quarter numbers announced last week. The subdued performance was due to supply chain disruptions caused by the covid-19 lockdowns. Experts, however, believe the company’s medium-to-long-term earnings potential remains intact.

The HUL stock is looked at as a safe-haven thanks to its debt-free balance sheet, high cash holdings, strong cash flow generation capabilities and strong brand power.

Some analysts expect HUL to gain market share from weaker players. Its return on equity of over 85 per cent is the best among its peers. It is expected to increase further to 105 per cent levels over the next two years, as per analysts at Motilal Oswal. The deal with GSK is also expected to be earnings accretive.

Investment bankers said they are confident that the share sale will go through with “firm commitments” from several large funds. As per the term sheet, the book building process closes at 8:30 pm Indian time, the trades will be carried out on May 7 and settlement will take place on May 11. Market regulator Sebi allows a separate 15-minute window to carry out such deals.

Market experts said the large share sale could weigh on HUL share prices in the short term.