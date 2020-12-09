Stocks to watch: ICICI Securities, JSW Steel, YES Bank, Tata Steel, TCS

At 08:47 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 35 points, or 0.26 per cent higher at 13,460, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

ICICI Securities, ICICI Bank: Private sector lender ICICI Bank will offload 2.21 per cent stake in ICICI Securities, its broking and investment banking arm. The share sale will take place through the offer for sale (OFS) route on December 9 and 10.

JSW Steel: In a regulatory filing, the company announced that the crude steel production for November, 2020 was at 13.32 lakh tonnes showing a growth of 3 per cent YoY. The average capacity utilisation was 89 per cent during November.

YES Bank announced that Brickwork Ratings has upgraded the rating on Tier I Subordinated Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) from BWRD to BWR BB+/ Stable.

Defence-related stocks: As per reports, the Union government on December 8 issued another notification regarding changes in the Foreign Exchange Management Act permitting FDI in defence production up to 74 per cent under the automatic route. As such, defence-related shares like Hindustan Aeronautics, Walchandnagar Industries, and Astra Microwave Products are set to trade actively today.

Tata Steel: Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings has revised Tata Steel the company’s outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' and affirmed 'B+' rating, according to reports.

Tata Consultancy Services has launched a new transformative Digital Bank Guarantee platform, powered by the Quartz Blockchain solution, as part of the Banking Service Bureau (BSB), operated by TCS for the digital banking industry in Israel.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The company's board has approved capital expenditure of around Rs 207 crore towards the purchase of land and will further incur nearly Rs 170 crore towards construction, municipal charges, taxes, and for other approvals for development and construction of corporate office of about 1,79,000 sq. ft. of leasable area near its existing office at Santacruz, Mumbai.