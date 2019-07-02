Stocks to watch: ICRA, Allahabad Bank, SBI, DHFL, Lemon Tree Hotels

At 08:00 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 20 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 11,922.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market.

Here's a list of some of the companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in today's session -

ICRA: The board of rating agency ICRA on Monday has asked its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Naresh Takkar to go on indefinite leave, pending an enquiry into concerns raised by the market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Allahabad Bank: Allahabad Bank might partially exit Universal Sompo General Insurance Company, a joint venture (JV) between public sector banks, Allahabad Bank and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), along with Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investment Corporation, and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance (a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan’s Sompo Holdings). READ FULL REPORT

DHFL: Lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) will sign an inter-creditor agreement (ICA) by July 5 to begin a restructuring plan.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The mid-range hotel chain will acquire Keys Hotels for Rs 471 crore in a bid to expand its portfolio.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom on Monday announced the merger of the consumer mobile businesses (CMB) of Tata Teleservices (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (TTML) with the two Bharti Group companies.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI), the nation’s largest lender by assets, is planning to raise as much as Rs 7,000 crore ($1 billion) through a perpetual debt sale as it seeks to boost capital buffer and bolster loans.