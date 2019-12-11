Stocks to watch: IDBI Bank, YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, RIL, Allcargo, Gati

At 08:33 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchnage (SGX) were trading 4 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 11,911, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

YES Bank: Private sector lender Yes Bank has told the exchanges it is considering the $500 million offer made by Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group. A decision regarding allotment will be taken at the next board meeting. READ MORE

IDBI Bank will sell up to 49 per cent stake in its subsidiaries IDBI Capital & Securities Ltd (ICMS) and IDBI Intech Ltd (IIL).

Bharti Infratel: The board of Bharti Infratel on Tuesday declared the second interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2019-20. The payment of interim dividend/dispatch of dividend warrants will be done on or before January 9, 2020. READ MORE



Vodafone Idea: According to a report by The Economic Times, Vodafone Idea is in talks with Brookfield and Edelweiss Group to sell some of its assets to raise over $2.5 billion.

Allcargo Logistics: The family dispute at Gati Ltd may create problems in its planned share sale to Allcargo Logistics, said a report by The Economic Times.

RIL: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Tuesday entered into an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) to explore development of an ethylene dichloride (EDC) facility in Abu Dhabi. That apart, Morgan Stanley said that the company's after-tax return on capital employed is likely to rise to 11 per cent in two years from the current 7-8 per cent as margins rise on the back of an increase in telecom tariffs.





Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 15 per cent decline in group's global wholesales at 89,671 units in November. The group had sold 1,04,964 units in the same month last year.

Safari Industries: Promoter sells 0.8 per cent stake via block deal.



V-Guard Industries: Promoter sells 1.2 per cent stake via block deal.



Piramal Enterprises: The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday said it has given nod to subscription of Piramal Enterprises Ltd.'s compulsory convertible debentures by Canadian institutional investor, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.



Bharti Airtel: could be the biggest gainer among telcos, in case Vodafone Idea decides to shut shop in the country. READ MORE

Dish TV: DTH operations of Bharti Airtel, Dish TV may merge, as per reports.

Future Supply: The Competition Commission on Tuesday said it has approved Nippon Express' acquisition of 22 per cent stake in Future Group's logistics arm Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.