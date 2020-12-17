Stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, Hero Moto, Wipro, Jubilant Foods, YES Bank

-
ALSO READ
IndusInd Bank sees biggest intra-day rally in 5 months; stock surges 13%
Two stock recommendations by Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia: Buy Hero Moto, L&T
IndusInd Bank hits over seven-month high; advances 33% in 6 days
Investment in IndusInd Bank stocks a value bet, but tread with caution
Weekly stock picks by Religare Broking: Buy Bharat Forge, IndusInd Bank
-
At 8:30 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 26.50 points, or 0.19 per cent lower at 13,681, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.
Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.
IndusInd Bank: Private lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday said Sebi has granted one-month extension for its promoters to infuse residual capital in lieu of conversion of warrants, issued to them last year, worth over Rs 2,695 crore into equity.
Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp said it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2021, to offset impact of rising input costs.
Wipro: Wipro on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of 83.4 per cent equity stake in Chennai-based Encore Theme Technologies. In October, the company had announced signing a definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme for up to Rs 95 crore.
Navin Fluorine: The board of Navin Fluorine has approved capital expenditure of Rs 195 crore for the purpose of setting up a multi-purpose plant.
DHFL: The Piramal group is planning to merge its financial services business with DHFL and has sweetened its Rs 35,550-crore offer for fixed depositors by setting aside an additional Rs 300 crore for them. The plan depends on DHFL’s committee of creditors (CoC) accepting the offer over its rival Oaktree’s.
LVB: Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), which was amalgamated with DBS Bank India last month, said that the trading in its equity shares will be withdrawn with effect from December 18, 2020.
Snowman Logistics: The Board of Directors will consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement at its meeting on December 21. Meanwhile, Adani Logistics sold 9.70 lakh shares or 0.58 per cent stake in the company at Rs 59.51 per share.
Jubilant FoodWorks: Jubilant FoodWorks has entered into the Biryani segment with a new brand 'Ekdum!' as part of its portfolio expansion.
IndiGo, Spicejet, Jet Airways: Aviation stocks might come under pressure today after the Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was raised by a steep 6.3 per cent on Wednesday.
CSB Bank: Nomura Singapore bought 14.96 lakh shares at Rs 214.5 per share.
Majesco: Third Alpha LLP bought 2.35 lakh shares or 0.79 per cent stake at Rs 977.81 per share.
Videocon: The lenders of Videocon Industries have approved the bid by Twin Star Technologies, promoted by the family of billionaire Anil Agarwal, under the insolvency resolution process of the debt-ridden firm.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU