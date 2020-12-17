Stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, Hero Moto, Wipro, Jubilant Foods, YES Bank

At 8:30 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 26.50 points, or 0.19 per cent lower at 13,681, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.



Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.

IndusInd Bank: Private lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday said Sebi has granted one-month extension for its promoters to infuse residual capital in lieu of conversion of warrants, issued to them last year, worth over Rs 2,695 crore into equity.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp said it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2021, to offset impact of rising input costs.

Wipro: Wipro on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of 83.4 per cent equity stake in Chennai-based Encore Theme Technologies. In October, the company had announced signing a definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme for up to Rs 95 crore.





: According to media reports, foreign brokerage Macquarie believes private lender YES Bank could face near term asset quality issues as the pandemic continues to ravage a large part of the formal and informal economy.

Navin Fluorine: The board of Navin Fluorine has approved capital expenditure of Rs 195 crore for the purpose of setting up a multi-purpose plant.



DHFL: The Piramal group is planning to merge its financial services business with DHFL and has sweetened its Rs 35,550-crore offer for fixed depositors by setting aside an additional Rs 300 crore for them. The plan depends on DHFL’s committee of creditors (CoC) accepting the offer over its rival Oaktree’s.

LVB: Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), which was amalgamated with DBS Bank India last month, said that the trading in its equity shares will be withdrawn with effect from December 18, 2020.

Snowman Logistics: The Board of Directors will consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement at its meeting on December 21. Meanwhile, Adani Logistics sold 9.70 lakh shares or 0.58 per cent stake in the company at Rs 59.51 per share.





Jubilant FoodWorks: Jubilant FoodWorks has entered into the Biryani segment with a new brand 'Ekdum!' as part of its portfolio expansion.

IndiGo, Spicejet, Jet Airways: Aviation stocks might come under pressure today after the Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was raised by a steep 6.3 per cent on Wednesday.

CSB Bank: Nomura Singapore bought 14.96 lakh shares at Rs 214.5 per share.

Majesco: Third Alpha LLP bought 2.35 lakh shares or 0.79 per cent stake at Rs 977.81 per share.

Videocon: The lenders of Videocon Industries have approved the bid by Twin Star Technologies, promoted by the family of billionaire Anil Agarwal, under the insolvency resolution process of the debt-ridden firm.

