Stocks to watch: Info Edge, ZEEL, Havells, Polycab, IndiaMART, HDFC AMC

At 08:27 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 69 points or 0.56 per cent lower at 12,203.50, indicating a negative start for the domestic on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Info Edge: The stock may hog the limelight as Zomato has acquired Uber Eats in an all-stock deal. Info Edge has a stake in Zomato. READ MORE

Earnings today: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), Polycab India, IndiaMART InterMESH, Havells, ICICI Prudential Life, and HDFC AMC are among 25 companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly results later in the day.

Hindustan Zinc: Hindustan Zinc on January 20 posted a 26.7 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 1,620 crore for the December 2019 quarter. Net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 2,211 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.



MOIL: Government has divested over 6 per cent stake in the company on January 16, say reports.



: The government has appointed Sanjiv Chadha Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bank of Baroda (BoB). He succeeds P S Jayakumar, whose term ended in October last year. Bank of India (BoI) executive director has been elevated to the post of MD and CEO. LV Prabhakar has been named the new MD and CEO at Bengaluru-based Canara Bank. He will take charge on February 1.

Oberoi Realty: Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty and US-based fund Interups have joined the race to acquire Lavasa Corporation, a real estate city near Mumbai. Lavasa is facing bankruptcy proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai after it failed to repay debt of Rs 6,200 crore.

The investment services arm of ICICI Group on Monday reported a 36 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 137 crore for the third quarter of 2019-20. The company's total income also rose to Rs 422.12 crore, compared with Rs 404.7 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Telcos: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and the Tata group, including Hughes Telecom (which was later named TTSL Maharashtra), have requested the apex court to list their petition for urgent hearing on Tuesday, because the deadline for them to pay Rs 1.47 trillion as AGR ends on January 24.