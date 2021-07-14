Stocks to watch: Infosys, Mindtree, Barbeque-Nation, Torrent Power, Vedanta

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 47.50 points lower at 15,787, indicating a weak start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Results Today: Infosys, 5paisa Capital, Craftsman Automation, Dodla Dairy, L&T Technology Services and Hatsun Agro Product are among 19 companies that are slated to post their quarterly earnings today.

Most analysts are penciling in a 27-30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Infosys' Q1 profit while the revenue growth is seen between 16-17 per cent. That apart, expectations are ripe that the company may hike its FY22 revenue guidance to 13-15 per cent versus 12-14 per cent earlier. READ HERE

Adani Enterprises: The company's subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings has taken over the management control of Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from the GVK Group. This follows approvals received from the Government of India, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, and the Government of Maharashtra.

Mindtree: The company reported net profit at Rs 343.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 61.2 per cent year-on-year, and sequentially profits grew 8.2 per cent. A broad based growth across verticals and geographies saw the company’s revenue rise by 20.1 per cent at Rs 2,291.7 crore for the quarter. Sequentially, the company’s revenue was up 8.6 per cent.

Tata Metaliks: The company on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 94.72 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company posted a net loss of Rs 12.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: ICRA has upgraded credit rating for the bank facilities of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality.

Bank of Maharashtra: State-run Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Tuesday said the board has fixed a floor price of Rs 24.89 per share for the proposed Rs 2,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Amara Raja Batteries, Exide Ind: Shares of battery manufacturers, automobile makers, and south-based realty players will be in focus on Wednesday after the Maharashtra government announced on Tuesday that EVs in the state will attract financial incentives ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20 lakh and housing societies will earn rebates in property tax for setting up charging stations as part of government's big e-mobility push.

Torrent Power: Supreme Court has stayed a Bombay High Court order that suspended tender process for power distribution business in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. The company had emerged as the highest bidder in the tender for 51 per cent equity stake in a power distribution company for the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Moreover, the company ended FY21 with a revenue of Rs 12,314 crore, down 10 per cent from Rs 13,818 crore in FY20. Ebitda fell 3 per cent from Rs 3,734 crore to Rs 3,607 crore. Ebitda margin improved slightly from 27 per cent to 29 per cent.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company has resumed operations of its SSP plant in Mahad, Maharashtra. NPK A Plant has been shut down due to unavailability of raw materials.

NTPC: State-owned NTPC will set up country's single largest solar park at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat following the go-ahead from the government. The 4,750-megawatt (MW) renewable energy park at Rann of Kutch in Khavada Gujarat will be set up by NTPC Renewable Energy ltd, the power giant said in a statement.

Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc: said that total production at Zinc International rose 62 per cent to 61,000 tonnes in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal. The company said that the cast metal aluminium production (including trial run) at its smelters in Jharsuguda and BALCO increased by 17 per cent to 5,49,000 tonnes in Q1 FY'22, over the year-ago period mainly due to ramp-up of pots. With regard to iron ore business it said that there was no production at Goa due to suspension of mining operations. Hindustan Zinc, another Group firm, on Tuesday said its mined metal production rose by 9 per cent to 2,21,000 tonnes in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

Lupin: Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched antifungal product Tavaborole Topical Solution in the US market.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects: India Ratings has downgraded the credit rating of the company to BBB+ from A-.

HDFC Bank: The company board will meet on July 17 to consider raising funds via foreign currency debt.

Coromandel International: CRISIL has reaffirmed their rating for the debt programme of the company with the outlook for loan term bank loan facilities revised from Stable to Positive.

Insecticides (India): Credit Rating by CRISIL for long term and short term loan facilities of the company has been remained the same compare to previous financial year, at A/Stable and A1 respectively.