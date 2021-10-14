Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Dish Tv, HDFC Bank, Zee

The look set to cheer the good show by and this morning. However, volatility in the second half of the trading session cannot be ruled out owing to weekly F&O expiry and an extended weekend. At 08:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was up 78 points at 18,255. Here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:



Infosys: Beating Street expectations, reported net profit of Rs 5,428 crore, up 11.7 per cent YoY and 4.3per cent sequentially. Revenue for the quarter was up 20 per cent to Rs 29,602 crore. Further, the company raised its revenue growth guidance for FY22 to 16.5-17.5 per cent, from the earlier 14-16 per cent. ADR jumps 3.5 per cent. READ MORE



Revenue rose 30 per cent on a YoY basis and 7.7 per cent on QoQ basis to Rs 19,667 crore; net income for the quarter was at Rs 2,930.7 crore, down of 9.6 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter QoQ basis, but up 18.8 per cent YoY. READ MORE Net profit soared 57 per cent to Rs 398.90 crore in Q2FY22 when compared with Rs 253.70 crore in Q2FY21. Consolidated revenue grew by 34.3 per cent to Rs 2,586.20 crore from Rs 1,926 crore in the same period. READ MORE Analysts expect a double-digit revenue growth between 12 and 13 per cent year-on-year for Q2FY22. The strong recovery, they say, will be led by the ramp-up of large deals won in the earlier quarters. READ MORE Century Textiles, Cyient, Indiabulls Real Estate, Den Networks, Ganesh Housing Corp, GTPL Hathway, Inox Wind, Inox Wind Energy, Mahindra CIE Automotive and Radhe Developers.

HDFC Bank and Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) are also likely to be in focus as these companies are scheduled to announce earnings on October 16 (Saturday).

UltraTech Cement: Commissions 1.2 mtpa cement capacity in October 2021, which will help the company to service the fast-growing cement demand in the Eastern

Dish TV India: Board unanimously agreed that the extraordinary general meeting cannot be called, as proposed by Yes Bank, citing regulatory limitations and absence of prior approvals from the government and lenders. READ MORE



Zee Entertainment: The corporate battle between Zee Entertainment and its largest shareholder Invesco has intensified, with the latter revealing that it had facilitated talks for a merger between media companies owned by Reliance Industries and the Zee Group in February. READ MORE



Welspun India: Launched one of the largest traceability and ESG transparency rollouts in the textile industry with Wel-Trak 2.0 blockchain, an upgrade to Wel-Trak.

DB Realty: Informed exchanges that IT authorities carried search operations at the company and key managerial personnels from October 7 to 12, 2021.

KEC International: Completed acquisition of Spur Infrastructure.

Capital Trust: CARE assigns BBB- rating to the company’s various borrowing programmes.