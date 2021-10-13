Mindtree second quarter net profit up by 57% to Rs 399 crore

-
IT company Mindtree on Wednesday posted a 57.2 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 398.9 crore in the September quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 253.7 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased 34.27 per cent to Rs 2,586.2 crore from Rs 1,926 crore in the year-ago quarter of FY21.
"Our revenue in the second quarter was USD 350.1 million, up 12.7 per cent sequentially and 34.1 per cent year-on-year, which was our highest year-on-year growth for a quarter in a decade," Mindtree CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee said in a statement.
With disciplined execution and dedication of Mindtree Minds, the company is well positioned to capitalise on the strong demand environment and deliver profitable industry-leading growth in the current financial year, he added.
