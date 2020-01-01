Stocks to watch: Infra firms, YES Bank, CARE Ratings, Bajaj Electricals

At 08:46 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 87.50 points or 0.71 per cent lower at 12,239, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Infra stocks: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched a National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), unveiling projects worth Rs 102 trillion, to boost economic growth and help the economy reach the $5-trillion target by 2024-25.

Sterling & Wilson Solar: The company's promoters, Shapoorji Pallonji group, have repaid outstanding loans to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore till December 31.

YES Bank: CARE Ratings on Wednesday downgraded a series of bank's instruments and facilities. Infrastructure bonds worth Rs 5,000 has been revised to CARE A with negative outlook while Lower Tier II Bonds have been downgraded to CARE A from CARE A+ with negative outlook.

Bajaj Electricals: The company's board is scheduled to consider fund raising on January 6, 2020.

Embassy REITs: The company has executed agreements with Embassy Sponsor to acquire 0.6 million square feet leasable area at a 9.25 per cent initial yield on development completion in 4Q FY2023 in Bengaluru.

CARE Ratings: The company, in its regulatory filing, informed that Sebi concluded its adjudication proceedings on Tuesday. It had received adjudication order from the capital market regulator on December 17 in relation to credit ratings assigned to one of the Company's customers and the customer subsidiaries. Sebi had imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on the company.