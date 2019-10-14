Stocks to watch: IRCTC, HUL, Infosys, Avenue Supermarts, Adani Gas, BoB

At 08:26 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 13 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 11,296, indicating a tepid start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which recently concluded its Rs 645-crore initial public offering, will make its stock market debut on Monday. The shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Corporate earnings: HUL, Delta Corp, and GTPL are among the prominent names that are slatrd to release their Septemeber quarter results today.

Infosys: Infosys, the second-largest information technology (IT)-services company in the country, on Friday reported a 9.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue to Rs 22,629 crore. Its YoY net profit fell 2.2 per cent to Rs 4,019 crore, but this was a 5.8 per cent rise, sequentially. CLICK TO READ FULL REPORT

Avenue Supermarts: The owner of DMart supermarket chain, on Saturday posted a 47.54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 322.66 crore for the quarter ended September 2019.

Bank of Baroda: PS Jayakumar ended his term as Bank of Baroda managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) on Saturday without a further extension, belying expectations that his tenure would be extended by the Union government, business daily Mint reported.

BPCL, HPCL, ONGC: The government’s plan to privatise Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is likely to clear the decks for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to bring in a strategic private or foreign partner in its subsidiary Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). READ MORE

PSBs: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) on Monday to discuss various issues, including progress on credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the economy.

Cadila Healthcare: Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Friday said the US health regulator issued no observations after the inspection of its Dabhasa facility in Gujarat. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected company's active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing facility at Dabhasa from October 7 to October 11, 2019, Cadila Healthcare said in a statement.

Adani Gas: TOTAL acquires 37.4 per cent stake in Adani Gas to create India’s premier integrated gas utility.



UPL: The company informed that United States federal district court in Delaware rendered a verdict against the company and its US-based subsidiary, Decca US Post-Harvest, Inc. ("Decca") for $31 million.



As per reports, over 20,000 workers of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will go on an "indefinite strike" starting Monday after talks with the management over wage revision failed to end the stalemate.