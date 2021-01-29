Stocks to watch: IRFC, Tata Motors, IRCTC, TVS Motors, IndiGo, Airtel

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 120 points up at 13,966, indicating a gap-up start for benchmark indices in Friday's session.



Here are the top today:



Shares of will debut on the bourses today. The issue that ran between January 18-20 was subscribed 3.49 times.

Q3 earnings: Cipla, Dabur, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, DRL and are among the 27 firms set to post their December quarter numbers today.

Tech Mahindra will post a muted growth in its December quarter profit and revenue on a sequential basis, believe analysts. However, on a yearly basis, both figures are expected to decline. READ MORE

Analysts expect Tata Motors's top as well as bottom-line to grow, with cost-reduction and better mix aiding JLR's performance while losses may narrow for the standalone business. READ MORE

Company: The firm posted the highest-ever profit of Rs 266 crore during the quarter ended December 31. The two-wheeler company has clocked the highest-ever revenue of Rs 5,404 crore in the third quarter of FY20-21.

IndiGo: InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, reported a net loss of Rs 620 crore in the third quarter of pandemic-struck 2020-21 financial year, against a net profit of Rs 496 crore in the year-ago period

Adani Ports: The ports & logistics company of the Adani Group, successfully priced a $500 million 10-year bullet senior unsecured USD note issuance at a fixed coupon of 3.10 per cent.

V-Mart Retail: The firm launched a QIP issue on Thursday in order to raise funds. Floor price of Rs 2,432.8 per share has been set which is at a 0.3% premium to Thursday's closing price.

JSPL: Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) unveiled a vision statement with ambitious plans to inject Rs 1.20 lakh crore for four-fold increase of the capacity of its Angul plant in Odisha to 25.2 MTPA by 2030 and creating more than 60,000 direct job opportunities.

Blue Dart Express: Logistics major Blue Dart Express reported a net profit of Rs 95.32 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020 as against a net loss of Rs 31.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The firm reported an 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax at Rs 111 crore for the December quarter, helped by higher net interest income and reduction in costs.

Telecom stocks: Bharti topped mobile subscriber addition again in November, outpacing Reliance Jio, according to data from the TRAI. During the month, added 4.3 million users, increasing its base to over 334.6 million. Jio added 1.9 million mobile users, taking its customer count to 408.2 million. Vodafone Idea lost 28.9 lakh subscribers and its user base shrunk to 28.99 crore in November.

Pidilite Industries: The firm reported a 28.99 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 446.43 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 346.11 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals posted a 3.66 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 160.85 crore for Q3FY21 vs Rs 166.97 crore in Q3FY20. Income from operations on a consolidated basis dipped 0.7 per cent to Rs 2,606 crore as compared to Rs 2,623 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

STFC: Shriram Transport Finance Company (DTFC) reported 17 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 727.72 crore for December quarter 2020-21 as it made additional provisions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coforge: IT firm Coforge reported a 1.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 122 crore for the December quarter as against Rs 123.3 crore in the year-ago period.

RBL Bank: Private sector lender RBL Bank reported almost doubling of its consolidated net profit to Rs 147 crore for the December 2020 quarter, but also posted a rise in asset quality stress from the retail segment.

IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 62 per cent decline in its profit after tax for the quarter ended in December to Rs 78 crore, impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The firm has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 5 per equity share on the face value of Re 1 each for the Financial Year 2020-21.

PVR: BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 3,05,739 shares of the company at a price of Rs 1,489.62 in a bulk deal on NSE. BNP Paribas also sold 3,906 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 1,513.88 per share.