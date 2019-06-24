Stocks to watch: Jain Irrigation, BHEL, Dr Reddy's, Piramal, Bandhan Bank

At 08:35 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 27 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 11,781, indicating a positive start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Jain Irrigation: Global rating agency Fitch Ratings Friday downgraded Jain IrrigationNSE 3.55 % Systems on concerns around its debt levels and aggressive growth pursued by the management.

Bandhan Bank: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Bandhan Bank to convene a meeting of its equity shareholders to approve the proposed merger with Gruh Finance.

CARE Ratings: The company's CFO has resigned and and will be relieved from the close of business hours of July 18.

Piramal Entreprises: As per news reports, SoftBank is planning to invest $1 billion in Piramal group and the talks are in final stage. READ MORE

Dr. Reddy’s: The pharma company has been issued a Form 483 with two observations pertaining to its formulations manufacturing plants in Visakhapatnam by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

BHEL: State-owned BHEL Sunday said it has won an order worth Rs 840 crore from an NTPC subsidiary for emission control equipment. The company has bagged the order from Nabinagar Power Generating Company (NPGCL).





Tata Steel: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tata Steel long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BB' with 'stable' outlook.

Lupin: As per news reports, Credit Suisse has upgraded the stock to outperform with the target price of Rs 860 per share.

Infosys: The IT major said it has hired over 9,000 people in the US between April 2017 and March 2019, almost meeting its target of recruiting 10,000 American workers. The move has helped the company strengthen its business model, it added.

DHFL: Lenders to beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) will meet in the first week of July to hammer out a rescue package, said a Business Standard report.

Auto stocks: According to a Business Standard report, two- and three-wheeler manufacturers are stoutly resisting the government’s e-mobility plan. The government wants to ban internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered three-and two-wheelers (with an engine capacity of less than 150cc) by 2023 and 2025, respectively, and replace them with electric vehicles (EVs). CLICK TO READ FULL REPORT

Suzlon Energy: With $172-million foreign currency convertible bonds due next month, Suzlon is scouting for fresh investors, said a Bloomberg report. There are fears that the stress in the wind sector is expected to thwart any turnaround for the company, the report added.



The company has bagged order worth Rs 514 crore.