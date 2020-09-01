Stocks to watch: L&T, BEML, telcos, banks, autos, ONGC, Bharti Infratel

At 08:57 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 81 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 11,440.80, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.



Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session.

BEML, Tata Power, L&T: The Defence Ministry has signed contracts worth Rs 2,580 crores with Indian companies to supply six Army regiments with Pinaka missiles. The Acquisition Wing, Ministry of Defence signed contracts with Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), Tata Power Company Ltd (TPCL), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on August 31, a statement from the ministry said.

JK Cement: JK Cement Ltd on Monday reported a 62.25 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.94 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020 as company's operations and business performance was impacted due to lockdown. READ MORE

Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel Board, on Monday, approved the company's merger with Indus Tower.

Hotel stocks: Maharashtra has allowed hotels and lodges to operate at 100 per cent capacity.

Biocon: Biotechnology major Biocon’s subsidiary Biocon Biologics and partner Mylan have launched insulin glargine injection, under the brand name Semglee, in the US market, said the Bengaluru-based company on Monday.

Telecom stocks and financials are set to trade actively today as Justice Arun Mishra-led Supreme Court bench will pronounce the much-awaited AGR dues' verdict relating to telecom companies at 11:30 am. Justice Mishra will pronounce key judgements in the case involving timelines for payment of AGR dues by telcos, which might decide the fortunes of Vodafone Idea in particular.

Auto stocks will react to their sales numbers for August which will start pouring in from today.

Earnings today: A total of 37 companies including ONGC, Shalimar Paints are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today which might induce stock-specific moves.