Stocks to watch: Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Nestle, Indiabulls Hsg Fin, Sun Pharma

At 08:18 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 31 points or 0.28 per cent lower at 11,017, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of counters that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Nestle, Indiabulls Housing Finance: Nestle India will be included in the Nifty a month from now. The company is set to replace troubled NBFC Indiabulls Housing Finance in the broader index. READ MORE



Coal India: The government on Thursday announced 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) through the automatic route in coal mining, its sale and all its associated infrastructure.



Dixon Tech, Amber Enterprises may gain from FDI rule change. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday relaxed the rules for single-brand retail, more than seven years after the foreign investment cap was removed for the segment to attract marquee foreign brands. READ MORE

Sun Pharma: A preliminary enquiry by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has found no merit in allegation of violation of securities laws, levelled by a whistleblower, against pharmaceutical major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Business Standard reported citing sources.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The private sector lender's MD & CEO Parthasarathi Mukherjee announced resignation on Wednesday, citing personal reasons.

Jet Airways: South America’s Synergy Group Corp is planning to pick up 49 per cent stake in Jet Airways. It will discuss co-investment options with its lenders and infrastructure companies, the group’s advisor told Business Standard.

Aditya Birla Group companies: Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management is in talks with Aditya Birla Sun­­life Asset Management Company to buy the investments of Aditya Birla Real Estate Fund 1, which is into liquidation, say sources.

Piramal Enterprises has deferred debentures worth Rs 3,000 crore.