Stocks to watch: Maruti, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Punjab & Sind Bank, CG Power

At 08:42 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 3.50 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 11,951, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Bharti Airtel, Infratel: Bharti Telecom, a promoter of Bharti Airtel, has sought government nod for the infusion of Rs 4,900 crore investment from Singapore-based Singtel and other foreign entities, a move that would make the country's oldest private telecom operator a foreign entity. READ MORE



Maruti: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) increased its production in November by 4.33 per cent, after having reduced output for nine straight months due to lower demand. READ MORE

ITC: ITC said that the company has acquired 11.15 per cent stake in Delectable Technologies.

Bank of India on Friday said it plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing bonds or preference shares in one or more tranches at an appropriate time. The decision was taken at the board meeting of the bank held on Friday. READ MORE

CG Power: Fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions has sought shareholders' nod to borrow up to Rs 5,000 crore to meet working capital and other business needs as it looks to spring back from the worst crisis in its history.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank's board gave approval to raise Rs 500 crore via QIP.

Dish TV: CARE Ratings has downgraded the company's short and long-term bank facilities to CARE D from CARE A4+.