Stocks to watch: NBFCs, Aurobindo Pharma, YES Bank, Ashoka Buildcon, Airtel

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: YES Bank, Phoenix Mills, ICICI Lombard, Coffee Day, NBFCs
Stocks to watch: Future Retail, DHFL, Lupin, 63 Moons Tech, Glenmark Pharma
Stocks to watch: CG Power, YES Bank, Sterlite Tech, NTPC, GSK Pharma, ZEEL
Stocks to watch: RIL, Wipro, PNB, Shankara Building, YES Bank, Power Grid
Stocks to watch: Titan, Berger Paints, Dilip Buildcon, Indian Hotels, SRF
-
At 08:55 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 27 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 12,159, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Friday.
Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -
NBFCs: The government has strongly advocated direct intervention by the Centre in stressed non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on the lines of the model followed by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government under then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee in 2009. READ MORE
Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its subsidiary Auro Vaccines LLC has entered into a pact to acquire certain business assets from Profectus BioSciences Inc USA for an upfront cash consideration of USD 11.29 million (around Rs 80 crore) with potential earn-outs on achieving certain milestones.
YES Bank: The private lender's board to meet today to consider fundraising.
Bharti Airtel: The company has offered about Rs 9,500 crore to acquire the assets of Reliance Communications (RCom), according to a report by Mint.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: CLSA says MCA affidavit should abate some concerns.
Ashoka Buildcon has received Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority ('UPEIDA') for road project. The accepted bid value of the Project is Rs 1,079.52 crore.
Future Retail: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has approved Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings' proposal to acquire about 49 per cent share in Future Coupons.
PC Jeweller: CARE Ratings has downgraded the ratings of the Fixed Deposit Programme of PC Jeweller to CARE B (FD) Stable.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU