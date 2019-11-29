Stocks to watch: NBFCs, Aurobindo Pharma, YES Bank, Ashoka Buildcon, Airtel

At 08:55 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 27 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 12,159, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

NBFCs: The government has strongly advocated direct intervention by the Centre in stressed non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on the lines of the model followed by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government under then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee in 2009. READ MORE



Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its subsidiary Auro Vaccines LLC has entered into a pact to acquire certain business assets from Profectus BioSciences Inc USA for an upfront cash consideration of USD 11.29 million (around Rs 80 crore) with potential earn-outs on achieving certain milestones.





: In a move seen as part of a succession plan for Managing Director Aditya Puri, HDFC Bank on Thursday appointed a search panel of six board members to look for a successor. The bank also promoted Chief Financial Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan and Country Head (Operations and Technology) Bhavesh Zaveri to the position of executive directors on its board.The private lender's board to meet today to consider fundraising.

Bharti Airtel: The company has offered about Rs 9,500 crore to acquire the assets of Reliance Communications (RCom), according to a report by Mint.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: CLSA says MCA affidavit should abate some concerns.

Ashoka Buildcon has received Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority ('UPEIDA') for road project. The accepted bid value of the Project is Rs 1,079.52 crore.



Future Retail: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has approved Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings' proposal to acquire about 49 per cent share in Future Coupons.



PC Jeweller: CARE Ratings has downgraded the ratings of the Fixed Deposit Programme of PC Jeweller to CARE B (FD) Stable.



